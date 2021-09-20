Heroic Enters Partnership with CoinGate - First Website Builder to Offer Fully Integrated Crypto Payments as Part of Overall Web Design Service for Clients

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heroic (https://heroicnow.com/) recently announced a beneficial collaboration with CoinGate to offer Heroic's clients crypto-payment gateways as part of their overall web design. Heroic is a dedicated service-business site builder that focuses on getting coaches and consultants online fast, saving thousands on design costs with a wide range of building options from pre-built starter pages to sites built from the ground up. CoinGate is a payment-gateway company that offers a variety of fintech services for businesses of any size. CoinGate rapidly brings cryptocurrencies closer to universal adoption using several different methods for both website and brick-and-mortar stores.

Heroic Founders Dan Casal and Phil Weyland. Helping coaches and consultants build websites that actually help them grow their business

"The majority of today's crypto enthusiasts are in their 20s and 30s," said Phil Weyland, Heroic CEO and Co-Founder. "This means that over the next couple of decades these people will increase their use of crypto as their purchasing power grows. Professional service providers like coaches and consultants who built their website with Heroic are now in a position to capture that growing market. Additionally, tech savvy, young crypto enthusiasts absolutely want to use crypto as a currency rather than solely an investment. This CoinGate integration also helps Heroic's website users hedge their risk against traditional fiat currencies, which will benefit many digital nomads. This just cannot be found anywhere else."

With 106 million people using crypto around the world, it is time for coaches, consultants, and other service providers to be able to charge for their services in cryptocurrencies. Heroic's new, easy integration to its website builder allows businesses to combine standard fiat currency checkout with a crypto checkout – similar to linking a website to PayPal or Stripe. Businesses need only create a free CoinGate account and link it to their Heroic website.

"Here at CoinGate, we aim to connect companies and end-customers by enabling simple, fast, and secure crypto payments," said Simonas Dargužas, Sales Team Lead at CoinGate. "We see that businesses with integrated cryptocurrency payment method increased their sales as well as brand awareness from all over the world. So many in the B2B service industry have completely missed this innovative solution. But Heroic will take this great opportunity, joining with CoinGate and ultimately helping the crypto market as a whole. We look forward to working with Heroic on this."

