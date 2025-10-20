Heron Data Automates Broker Desk Operations for TFS Financial

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Data, an AI solution that enables lenders and brokers to automate document-heavy workflows and accelerate credit decisions, has partnered with TFS, a world-class provider of equipment finance and leasing solutions, to transform its broker desk operations.

Using Heron's intelligent document-processing platform, TFS has automated over 4,000 decisions each month, eliminating manual data entry and enabling real-time decision processing — the equivalent of two full-time employees' workload saved every month.

TFS's broker desk processes thousands of finance applications each month, sending them out to a network of potential lenders and managing the approved, declined, and pending decisions that come back. By automating this process, TFS's team is now free to focus on serving customers, strengthening lender relationships, and driving revenue growth.

The Challenge

TFS's broker desk was stuck doing the same tedious tasks day in and day out — copying and pasting decision details from emails to their CRM, uploading files, and monitoring inboxes just to keep deals moving. The workload quickly added up:

Up to 5 minutes of manual work for each decision, depending on the lender

~200 decisions per day, more than 4,000 per month

The equivalent of two full-time employees consumed by admin tasks

Instead of focusing on customers and approvals, valuable time was being drained by low-value activities and sifting through declines and other irrelevant emails.

The Solution

TFS turned to Heron with a clear goal: eliminate the manual work and faster turnaround for customers.

And with Heron in place, their decision process now runs end-to-end automatically:

Certain decisions arrive from lenders via email Heron ingests and classifies the files in the email automatically, matching them to the right application. Decision details and supporting documents are uploaded directly into TFS's systems with no manual work. Results are distributed to the rep on each deal instantly, giving the broker desk real-time visibility of approvals, declines, or conditions. Exceptions are flagged, so employees only handle the edge cases.

This means:

Decisions are processed immediately instead of waiting in an inbox

Employees focus on strategic work like lender relationships and deal matching

Customers get faster approvals and smoother turnaround times

"Rather than uploading decisions all day, my team can now focus on making sure the right applications get to the right lenders — and that we're getting approvals back faster for our customers."

— Sydney Stewart, Manager of Broker Desk, TFS

The Impact

Since adopting Heron, TFS has achieved measurable results:

4,000 decisions automated each month — the equivalent of two full-time employees workload saved

— the equivalent of two full-time employees workload saved Near real-time turnaround times for customers

for customers Streamlined operations: organized inboxes and cleaner workflows that keep the team focused

organized inboxes and cleaner workflows that keep the team focused More engaged employees: staff now spend their time on proactive, high-value work

The ripple effects are clear: TFS's broker desk is more efficient, customers get answers faster, and employees are more engaged in meaningful activities.

How Heron's Automation is Game Changing for Brokers

For brokers, speed and accuracy are everything. When your team is buried in manual tasks, you risk slower turnaround times, missed opportunities, and a poor customer experience.

Heron takes care of the admin — so finance companies can focus on what truly drives revenue: approvals, lender relationships, and customer satisfaction.

That's exactly what TFS has achieved, and it's only the beginning as they roll Heron out across their full lender network.

