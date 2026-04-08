Heron Finance launches private real estate investing strategy for accredited investors and family offices

New strategy adds a fourth private market asset class to Heron's platform, giving investors initial exposure to 70+ private real estate assets across three institutional fund managers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Finance today announced the official launch of its private real estate strategy, giving accredited investors and family offices streamlined access to three experienced fund managers and diversified exposure to more than 70 commercial real estate assets — all through a single, fully digital investing experience.

The new strategy expands Heron's private markets investing platform, which now spans four distinct asset classes: private credit, private equity, private infrastructure, and private real estate. It is designed to provide individual accredited investors potential income generation, inflation mitigation, and portfolio diversification through institutionally managed private real estate funds — historically an asset class available only to large institutional investors.

Fund-level highlights of the new strategy include:

Manager scale: The fund managers featured in the strategy collectively oversee over $300 billion in aggregate real estate assets under management across their broader platforms.

The fund managers featured in the strategy collectively oversee over $300 billion in aggregate real estate assets under management across their broader platforms. Manager experience: The fund managers in the strategy have an average track record of more than 40 years investing in real estate.

The fund managers in the strategy have an average track record of more than 40 years investing in real estate. Asset diversification: The strategy provides an initial exposure to more than 70 commercial real estate assets across property types and geographies.

"Private real estate has long been one of the most sought-after asset classes among institutional investors, and for good reason — it has historically provided income, inflation mitigation, and lower volatility relative to publicly listed real estate," said Mike Sall, Heron's CEO. "With this launch, we're continuing to fulfill our mission of making institutional-quality private market investing accessible, simple, and intuitive for individual accredited investors."

A diversified private real estate portfolio, built for individuals

Heron's private real estate strategy brings together three institutional fund managers with exposure to more than 70 commercial real estate assets across a range of property types and geographies, with an initial allocation to senior housing, industrial storage, and data centers, among other sectors.

The strategy is distinct from Heron's income-focused private credit strategies and its growth-oriented private equity strategy. Private real estate is designed to offer a combination of current income and potential appreciation, while also serving as a potential hedge against inflation.

Investors benefit from the same streamlined Heron experience across all asset classes:

A fully digital account opening and investing experience

A low $10,000 minimum investment

Monthly subscriptions and no capital calls

A flat 1% annual management fee, already reflected in reported returns

One consolidated reporting view and tax document across multiple private real estate funds

Optional support from the Heron team, including 1:1 demos and dedicated account support

Why invest in private real estate — and why now

After a significant repricing driven by higher interest rates, U.S. commercial real estate values have shown signs of stabilization since late 2024, with quarterly returns recently turning positive. With transaction activity expected to increase in 2026, the current environment may present a cyclical opportunity for long-term investors.

Private real estate has historically offered three potential advantages over public alternatives such as REITs: greater income potential than many fixed income asset classes, lower volatility than publicly traded REITs, and a historical tendency for real estate income to outpace inflation. While public REIT investments are subject to the daily volatility of equity markets, privately held real estate funds have historically exhibited more stable valuations.

Despite these potential characteristics, individual investors have historically faced high minimums, operational complexity, and limited access to institutional-quality real estate managers. Heron's private real estate strategy is designed to address those barriers directly.

Heron Finance: A platform built for private markets investing

With the addition of private real estate, Heron now offers accredited investors access to four distinct private market asset classes on one platform:

Private credit — income-generating exposure to 12 funds and 3,000+ loans

— income-generating exposure to 12 funds and 3,000+ loans Private equity — long-term growth exposure to 7 funds and 7,000+ portfolio companies

— long-term growth exposure to 7 funds and 7,000+ portfolio companies Private infrastructure — income and diversification from 5 funds and 1,000+ assets

— income and diversification from 5 funds and 1,000+ assets Private real estate — income and inflation mitigation from 3 funds and 70+ assets

Individual investors and family offices can begin exploring Heron's private real estate strategy at heronfinance.com/private-real-estate.

About Heron Finance

Heron Finance is a private markets investment platform serving accredited investors, registered investment advisers, and family offices. By building custom, diversified portfolios across institutional-quality private markets funds, Heron helps clients access income-producing and growth-oriented assets without the complexity, high minimums, or opacity traditionally associated with private market investing. Heron Advisory, Inc., d.b.a. Heron Finance, is an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Private real estate investments involve a high degree of risk, including potential loss of principal, illiquidity, long holding periods, limited transparency, and sensitivity to economic and real estate market conditions. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Comparisons to public markets, REITs, bonds, or other benchmarks are provided for illustrative purposes only and may not represent a direct comparison. Such comparisons may rely on data reported by third-party managers and may reflect differing methodologies, time periods, or investment universes. Data from underlying fund managers may be subject to reporting lag, estimation, or revision.

Heron Advisory, Inc., d.b.a. Heron Finance, is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training, nor does it constitute an endorsement by the SEC of the firm, its strategies, or its services. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investors are advised to consult their own legal, tax, and financial advisers regarding their individual circumstances before investing.

SOURCE Heron Finance