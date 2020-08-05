Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best–in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and highlighted recent corporate updates.

Recent Corporate Updates

Pain Management Franchise



Positive CHMP Opinion Received for ZYNRELEF™ for the Management of Postoperative Pain: In July 2020 , the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for ZYNRELEF (formerly known as HTX-011), intended for the treatment of postoperative pain. The CHMP's positive opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC), with a final decision on the Marketing Authorisation Application expected in the coming months. An EC marketing authorisation through the centralized procedure is valid in all 27 European Union (EU) member countries as well as the European Economic Area countries. The CHMP recommended that ZYNRELEF be indicated for treatment of somatic postoperative pain from small- to medium-sized surgical wounds in adults.



CINV Franchise

Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Study of CINVANTI ® for the Treatment of COVID-19: In July 2020 , Heron initiated the GUARDS-1 Study, a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating CINVANTI (aprepitant) injectable emulsion in early hospitalized patients with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The study initiation followed clearance from the FDA of Heron's IND application for CINVANTI for the treatment of COVID-19.



"We are pleased with the CHMP's recent positive opinion for ZYNRELEF in the EU, and we remain committed to bringing this important non-opioid analgesic to patients in the U.S. as soon as possible. We have submitted a request for a Type A meeting with the FDA and look forward to working with the FDA to achieve this goal," said Barry Quart, Pharm.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Heron. "In our CINV franchise, we are encouraged by the continued performance of CINVANTI during both a generic arbitrage period and the COVID-19 pandemic and are maintaining our 2020 net product sales guidance of $70 million to $80 million."

Financial Results

Net product sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $22.7 million and $48.1 million, respectively, compared to $36.7 million and $68.3 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2019.

Heron's net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $55.2 million and $106.8 million, or $0.61 per share and $1.18 per share, respectively, compared to $50.2 million and $113.2 million, or $0.63 per share and $1.43 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2019. Net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $11.1 million and $23.1 million, respectively, compared to $12.7 million and $30.6 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, Heron had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $300.8 million, compared to $391.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash used for operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $90.2 million, compared to $72.1 million for the same period in 2019. Heron expects that its current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2022.

About HTX-011 (ZYNRELEF in the European Union) for Postoperative Pain

HTX-011 (ZYNRELEF in the European Union), an investigational non-opioid analgesic, is a dual-acting, fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam. It is the first and only extended-release local anesthetic to demonstrate in Phase 3 studies significantly reduced pain and opioid use through 72 hours compared to bupivacaine solution, the current standard-of-care local anesthetic for postoperative pain control. HTX-011 was granted Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the fourth quarter of 2017 and Breakthrough Therapy designation in the second quarter of 2018. Heron submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for HTX-011 in October 2018 and received Priority Review designation in December 2018. A complete response letter (CRL) was received from the FDA regarding the NDA for HTX-011 on June 26, 2020 relating to non–clinical information. No clinical safety or efficacy issues and no chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) issues were identified. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion for ZYNRELEF in July 2020. Heron's New Drug Submission (NDS) for HTX-011 for the management of postoperative pain was granted Priority Review status by Health Canada in October 2019 and accepted by Health Canada in November 2019. Heron is working to respond to a list of questions received from Health Canada in July 2020.

About CINVANTI (Aprepitant) Injectable Emulsion



CINVANTI, in combination with other antiemetic agents, is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin as a single-dose regimen, delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC) as a single-dose regimen, and nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of MEC as a 3-day regimen. CINVANTI is an IV formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK 1 ) receptor antagonist (RA). CINVANTI is the first IV formulation to directly deliver aprepitant, the active ingredient in EMEND® capsules. Aprepitant (including its prodrug, fosaprepitant) is the only single-agent NK 1 RA to significantly reduce nausea and vomiting in both the acute phase (0–24 hours after chemotherapy) and the delayed phase (24–120 hours after chemotherapy). The FDA-approved dosing administration included in the United States prescribing information for CINVANTI is a 30-minute IV infusion or a 2-minute IV injection.

CINVANTI is under investigation for the treatment of COVID-19 as a daily 2-minute IV injection when added to the current standard of care.

Please see full prescribing information at www.CINVANTI.com.

About SUSTOL (Granisetron) Extended-Release Injection

SUSTOL is indicated in combination with other antiemetics in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide (AC) combination chemotherapy regimens. SUSTOL is an extended-release, injectable 5-HT 3 receptor antagonist that utilizes Heron's Biochronomer® drug delivery technology to maintain therapeutic levels of granisetron for ≥5 days. The SUSTOL global Phase 3 development program was comprised of two, large, guideline-based clinical studies that evaluated SUSTOL's efficacy and safety in more than 2,000 patients with cancer. SUSTOL's efficacy in preventing nausea and vomiting was evaluated in both the acute phase (0–24 hours after chemotherapy) and delayed phase (24–120 hours after chemotherapy).

Please see full prescribing information at www.SUSTOL.com.

About HTX-034 for Postoperative Pain

HTX-034, an investigational non-opioid, is a fixed-dose combination, extended–release solution of the local anesthetic bupivacaine, the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam and an additional agent that further potentiates the activity of bupivacaine. HTX-034 is formulated in the same proprietary polymer as HTX-011. By combining two different mechanisms that each enhance the activity of the local anesthetic bupivacaine, HTX-034 is designed to provide superior and prolonged analgesia. Local administration of HTX-034 in a validated preclinical postoperative pain model resulted in sustained analgesia for 7 days.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Heron is developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from pain or cancer. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

Forward-looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, those associated with: whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the new drug application (NDA) for HTX-011; the timing of the commercial launch of HTX-011 in the U.S.; the timing of the European Commission's (EC) review process for ZYNRELEF; whether the EC authorizes the Marketing Authorisation Application for ZYNRELEF; the timing of the commercial launch of ZYNRELEF in Europe; the timing of Health Canada's NDS review process for HTX-011; whether Health Canada issues a Notice of Compliance for the NDS for HTX-011; the full-year 2020 net product sales guidance for the CINV franchise; the expected future balances of Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments; the expected duration over which Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balances will fund its operations; the extent of the impact of the ongoing Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on our business; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)









June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019





(Unaudited)







ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 80,728

$ 71,898

Short-term investments



220,114



319,074

Accounts receivable, net



37,502



39,879

Inventory



41,442



24,968

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



13,109



23,245

Total current assets



392,895



479,064

Property and equipment, net



21,886



19,618

Right-of-use lease assets



17,594



13,754

Other assets



346



346

Total assets

$ 432,721

$ 512,782

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 18,458

$ 2,758

Accrued clinical and manufacturing liabilities



30,173



34,614

Accrued payroll and employee liabilities



11,193



15,248

Other accrued liabilities



23,728



36,535

Current lease liabilities



2,830



1,926

Convertible notes payable to related parties, net of discount



6,269



5,624

Total current liabilities



92,651



96,705

Non-current lease liabilities



16,012



12,242

Total liabilities



108,663



108,947

Stockholders' equity:













Common stock



908



903

Additional paid-in capital



1,594,436



1,568,317

Accumulated other comprehensive income



953



85

Accumulated deficit



(1,272,239)



(1,165,470)

Total stockholders' equity



324,058



403,835

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 432,721

$ 512,782



















HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited) Revenues:













Net product sales $ 22,668

$ 36,659

$ 48,068

$ 68,261 Operating expenses:













Cost of product sales 9,005

13,588

19,627

28,550 Research and development 44,004

41,425

80,898

84,397 General and administrative 9,819

9,778

20,241

19,426 Sales and marketing 15,589

23,647

35,785

52,367 Total operating expenses 78,417

88,438

156,551

184,740















Loss from operations (55,749)

(51,779)

(108,483)

(116,479)















Other income, net 559

1,557

1,714

3,245















Net loss $ (55,190)

$ (50,222)

$ (106,769)

$ (113,234)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.61)

$ (0.63)

$ (1.18)

$ (1.43)















Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 90,753

79,548

90,581

78,987

HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)















Six Months Ended June 30,









2020



2019











(Unaudited)

Operating activities:



















Net loss





$ (106,769)



$ (113,234)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operating activities:



















Stock-based compensation expense







23,088





30,608

Depreciation and amortization







1,366





959

Amortization of debt discount







645





507

Realized gain on available-for-sale securities







—





(8)

Accretion of discount on short-term investments







(82)





(2,437)

Impairment of property and equipment







53





54

Loss on disposal of property and equipment







—





53

Change in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable







2,377





(2,169)

Inventory







(16,474)





9,762

Prepaid expenses and other assets







10,136





2,454

Accounts payable







15,700





(8,866)

Accrued clinical and manufacturing liabilities







(4,441)





913

Accrued payroll and employee liabilities







(4,055)





(4,415)

Other accrued liabilities







(11,756)





13,687

Net cash used for operating activities







(90,212)





(72,132)

Investing activities:



















Purchases of short-term investments







(66,915)





(204,358)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments







166,825





284,606

Purchases of property and equipment







(3,687)





(4,299)

Net cash provided by investing activities







96,223





75,949

Financing activities:



















Proceeds from stock option exercises







1,309





16,215

Proceeds from purchases under Employee Stock Purchase Plan







1,507





1,170

Proceeds from warrant exercises







3





—

Net cash provided by financing activities







2,819





17,385

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents







8,830





21,202

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year







71,898





31,836

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$ 80,728



$ 53,038



