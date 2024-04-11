Heron Therapeutics to Host Investor Day on May 15, 2024 in New York City

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in New York City, beginning at 9:30 am ET. The event will include presentations from members of the Company's leadership team highlighting the renewed focus across the Acute Care and Oncology franchises and panel discussions featuring patient and physician experience with Heron's commercial products. The presentations will also include updates on several ongoing initiatives in the Acute Care franchise to expand reach and adoption.

The event will include a live webcast which will be archived and available for replay after the event. Please visit the "Investors" section of the Company website at Investor Resources - Heron Therapeutics (herontx.com) to register for the webcast and for additional information on the event.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care. Our advanced science, patented technologies, and innovative approach to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

