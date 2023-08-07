Heron Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 14, 2023

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

07 Aug, 2023, 16:05 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report second quarter 2023 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (646) 307-1963 in the U.S. or (800) 715-9871 internationally. Please provide the operator with the passcode 5410567 to join the conference call. The conference call will also be available via webcast under the Investor Relations section of Heron's website at www.herontx.com. An archive of the teleconference and webcast will also be made available on Heron's website for 60 days following the call.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Our advanced science, patented technologies, and innovative approach to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Ira Duarte
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
[email protected]
858-251-4400

