Heron Welcomes First Residents in Water Street Tampa

Heron has attracted robust interest from the market for its unprecedented residential experience, which combines thoughtfully designed homes and sought-after amenities with a full-service lifestyle platform. Heron is professionally managed by ZRS Management Company, a premier multifamily property management firm headquartered in Orlando, FL. In addition, Heron will be the first residential development in Tampa to offer 24-hour amenity and concierge services through LIVunLtd, a New York-based concierge and amenity management company renowned for its personalized service, innovative social programming and 360-degree wellness offerings.

As a direct complement to Heron's full suite of amenities — including a rooftop pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchen and barbecue areas, fitness center, bar and lounge spaces on each of its dual towers — concierge staff will assist residents with everything from move-in coordination to art shipping and installation, as well as a vast array of home services such as housekeeping, personal in-home chefs, music instructors, dog walkers and much more. Residents will have access to bespoke virtual and in-person events, such as cooking demonstrations with master chefs, fitness and meditation classes, and expert discussions on relevant topics like sleep wellness, urban gardening and more.

"Heron is bringing a new lifestyle perspective to Tampa Bay with an elevated level of service where every detail of getting through the day can be left in the hands of a capable, qualified concierge. Whether helping a resident select a gift for a birthday or special occasion or securing a last minute dinner reservation or even organizing a weekend getaway, our highly curated repertoire of services are inspired to give residents the ultimate luxury of seamless convenience," says Michael Fazio, Chief Creative Officer at LIVunLtd and author of the best-selling book, "Concierge Confidential".

Heron offers a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 555 to 2,206 square feet. Each features a spacious private terrace ranging from 122 to 753 square feet and offering beautiful vistas, perfect for terrace gardening or dining al fresco. The residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, Caesarstone quartz counters, custom European cabinetry, and state-of-the-art kitchen appliances by Fisher & Paykel. Additionally, each residence includes customizable Elfa closet systems, floating bathroom vanities, soaking tubs and rainfall shower heads. Heron will also be home to 40,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, including the city's first GreenWise Market by Publix.

"Heron introduces both a differentiated design and a differentiated lifestyle offering to Tampa. it balances the convenience of a true urban environment with the calm of nature. We set out to provide residents with services that simplify their everyday life and foster a sense of community, in a place that is designed to anticipate their needs. We are thrilled that residents have reacted so positively to this offering even before we opened the doors to the building," says Lee Schaffler, Chief Portfolio Officer at Strategic Property Partners.

Reflecting the wellness-oriented vision for Water Street Tampa — the world's first WELL-certified neighborhood — Heron is built to meet LEED Gold standards and will include amenities and programming designed to promote well-being. The building will open onto the newly designed Water Street, which will be lined with a 45-foot-wide sidewalk shaded by an extensive tree canopy. Residents are also in close proximity to the neighborhood's other redesigned streetscapes, including Channelside Drive, which features an expanded sidewalk lined with new trees and landscaping, and Beneficial Drive, featuring lush landscaping, a public plaza anchored by a sculptural six-story tree column and a new gateway to the Tampa Riverwalk.

For more information on Heron or to schedule a tour with our leasing team, please visit www.heronresidences.com or call (813) 592-7060. For additional information, follow @HeronTampa on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Water Street Tampa, visit waterstreettampa.com.

Strategic Property Partners

Strategic Property Partners ("SPP") is a partnership between Cascade Investment LLC, and Jeff Vinik. SPP is a full-service commercial real estate development firm focused on world-class execution, innovation, and creating high quality and experiential places. SPP's first project, Water Street Tampa, is being developed on over 56 acres of land the company controls in downtown Tampa along the waterfront. The phased Water Street Tampa development project is revitalizing the currently underutilized tract of land to create an urban, mixed-use waterfront district consisting of approximately 9 million square feet of new commercial, residential, hospitality, cultural, entertainment, education, and retail uses, totaling over $3 billion in investment from SPP. Integrating principles of walkability, sustainability, connectivity, design quality, and wellness, SPP will create, own and operate this new world-class neighborhood in Tampa, while also elevating the city's national prominence. For more information on Water Street Tampa, visit www.waterstreettampa.com.

ZRS Management

ZRS Management LLC, formed in 1991, manages high quality multifamily communities. ZRS is a stand-alone third-party management company, without any direct ownership or development conflicts. ZRS is an NMHC Top 50 manager and currently manages over 55,000 units for various institutional clients, partnerships, and individual owners. The company maintains its headquarters in Orlando with regional offices in Tampa, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Charlotte and Chicago. For additional information, visit zrsmanagement.com.

For more information, contact:

Local Agency: PRESS PR + Marketing

Krystin Olinski, Director

M: 813-205-5572

E: [email protected]

National Agency: M18

Julia Callahan, Senior Account Executive

M: 732-546-4215

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Strategic Property Partners

Related Links

https://waterstreettampa.com

