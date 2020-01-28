HeroPlex Announces Appointment of a New Member to its Advisory Board
Pioneering Healing Spaces for our Nations Heroes
Jan 28, 2020, 15:27 ET
WATERFORD, Wis., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroPlex, a charitable organization with a mission of designing and installing distractive healing and entertainment environments for wounded military soldiers, today announces the appointment of Denise Grothouse of Perfect Six Marketing to their Advisory Board. In her role as Public Relations Director, Denise will build awareness, cultivate partners and donors to support the dynamic team of Consultants, System Integrators, Engineers, Manufacturers, Military and Medical Advisors. "I am thrilled to be a part of such a prestigious group creating revolutionary healing environments that are so desperately needed for our military veterans. This organization is well on path to create transitional milestones for our Veterans in recovery and humanity overall."
Denise Grothouse is the President at Perfect Six PR/Marketing firm and has received numerous awards from the American Advertising Association. In 2019, Denise received the prestigious Woman of Influence Award in her local community. Denise is certified in Google AdWords, Google Mobile and Google Analytics. Denise is a member of the NKBA, The Executive Leadership Forum of The Lehigh Valley, and has completed extensive Charity work for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, The Heidelberg 5K and various other charitable organizations. Her company Perfect Six sponsors Mila, a six-year-old girl living in the West Bank of Gaza in Jerusalem. She writes a marketing column for Kitchen and Bath Design News Magazine. She is Vice President of Grothouse Inc. and her marketing strategy for the website www.glumber.com has over 20,000 visitors per month. Grothouse Inc has been featured on This Old House six times and has been featured in countless print magazines. Her Marketing acumen is decades long and spans digital, traditional and print dialects.
About HeroPlex
Joel Berrettini, Executive Director, HeroPlex found firsthand how technology can help Military Veterans Heal during his charitable work with the Gary Sinise Foundation. It was this experience that launched his vision to partner with an inexorable Board of Directors that include Green Berets, Special Forces, Purple Heart Recipients, and Colonels. This exemplary team will guide the vision of HeroPlex with a primary goal of healing the trauma and injuries associated with wounded soldiers. The HeroPlex Foundation is a 501(c)3 that gets 100% of its funding through private and corporate donations to assist in fulfilling their mission.
