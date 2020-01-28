HeroPlex Announces Appointment of a New Member to its Advisory Board

Denise Grothouse is the President at Perfect Six PR/Marketing firm and has received numerous awards from the American Advertising Association. In 2019, Denise received the prestigious Woman of Influence Award in her local community. Denise is certified in Google AdWords, Google Mobile and Google Analytics. Denise is a member of the NKBA, The Executive Leadership Forum of The Lehigh Valley, and has completed extensive Charity work for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, The Heidelberg 5K and various other charitable organizations. Her company Perfect Six sponsors Mila, a six-year-old girl living in the West Bank of Gaza in Jerusalem. She writes a marketing column for Kitchen and Bath Design News Magazine. She is Vice President of Grothouse Inc. and her marketing strategy for the website www.glumber.com has over 20,000 visitors per month. Grothouse Inc has been featured on This Old House six times and has been featured in countless print magazines. Her Marketing acumen is decades long and spans digital, traditional and print dialects.