HEROTECH Invents New Thread Shooting Watch

HEROTECH

18 Aug, 2023, 08:33 ET

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HEROTECH, a startup that makes science fiction gadgets, has just released a thread shooting watch called the MAGNUS MKII. The MAGNUS MKII features technology that lets users fire out and retract specialized thread from their wrists. Users can also check the time with a unique pattern of LED lights on the watch.

MAGNUS MKII Instructional Video
MAGNUS MKII firing thread
MAGNUS MKII with watch cartridge
"It took quite literally hundreds of prototypes, but in the end it was worth it. Wearing this, using it and just seeing people's reactions, you really feel like a hero," said Jacob Uy, Founder of HEROTECH. "This new model builds on everything we learned from the previous version and our experience inventing other gadgets," he added.

To show how the thread shooter watch works, they released an instructional video on their YouTube channel with over 300,000 subscribers.

The MAGNUS MKII is available on their website. Retailing at $427, preorders ship in October of this year. HEROTECH offers a lifetime warranty and free worldwide shipping on all orders.

About HEROTECH: HEROTECH engineers gadgets that allow anyone to wield abilities, effects and powers from science fiction. People can purchase these gadgets through their website, or they can make it themselves; HEROTECH posts tutorials on social media so that viewers can build their inventions and learn STEM skills in the process. To date, they have amassed over 100,000,000 views and 300,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Contact Information:
HEROTECH
Jacob Uy
(774) 407-1538
[email protected]

