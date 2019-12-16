HEROW and Intercom Partner to Integrate Location Intelligence and Deeper User Context Within Intercom's Business Messaging Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEROW, a location intelligence and contextual platform for mobile applications, today announces its partnership with Intercom , the business messaging platform that offers the only customizable messaging suite that drives growth at every stage of the customer lifecycle. HEROW's app is now available in the Intercom App Store , which offers apps and integrations to acquire, engage and retain customers through Intercom's platform.

Now businesses using HEROW for location intelligence on their mobile apps and Intercom for customer support can centralize customer information collected on the HEROW platform within the Intercom dashboard. The integration allows support agents working in Intercom to understand how and where a specific customer uses the app, what marketing campaigns a customer was sent or where they are located to know if something like a service outage is happening in their area, so more conversations are in context.

Supporting customers throughout the customer lifecycle requires a thorough understanding of countless interactions. Customers want to be understood through different channels, contact points and contexts, and brands need a rich, customizable data strategy and communication channel that provides a personalized and real-time customer experience.

With Intercom's Messenger, which helps businesses have personal, real time conversations with customers, and HEROW's ability to use hyper-precise location technology and machine learning to provide true user context, businesses can have engaging and contextual conversations with customers at scale, breaking the silos that often occur between marketing initiatives and customer support.

About HEROW

HEROW is a location intelligence and contextual platform for mobile applications. Built around everyday behaviors, its one-stop solution allows apps to maximize mobile engagement with their users. With its simple, straightforward SaaS platform, mobile marketers and developers can better understand how, when and where their app is being used, create user segments based on real-world moments and behaviors, and significantly improve mobile engagement through contextual notifications and in-app actions - all the while protecting personal user data and adhering to most recent GDPR and CCPA regulations. Founded in 2007 and formerly known as Connecthings, Herow is headquartered in Paris and New York, with locations in Barcelona and San Francisco. Learn more at www.herow.io or on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Intercom

Intercom has built the world's best business messenger, offering the only totally customizable messaging suite that drives growth at every stage of the lifecycle. Our mission is to make internet business personal and we help businesses grow by building better, more personal relationships with their customers. Intercom powers 500 million conversations a month, connecting 1 billion unique people worldwide. Intercom was founded in 2011 in San Francisco by Eoghan McCabe, Des Traynor, Ciaran Lee and David Barrett.

SOURCE HEROW

