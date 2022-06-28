Herpes Treatment Market size to grow by USD 723.04 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight increasing prevalence of herpes infection as Key Driver | Technavio

Jun 28, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Herpes Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.97% at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (herpes zoster and herpes simplex) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
The global Herpes Treatment Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Cipla Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Maruho Co. Ltd.
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
North America will account for 41% of market growth. In North America, the US is the primary market for herpes medications. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in Asia. Over the course of the projection period, the presence of a sizable patient base will support the expansion of the herpes treatment market in North America.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Herpes Treatment Market during the forecast period.
The herpes zoster segment's market share growth for herpes treatments will be high. The herpes zoster market is anticipated to increase at a faster rate than average during the projected period due to the rising prevalence of the disease and anticipated therapeutic launches for its treatment. Herpes zoster instances are on the rise for a variety of reasons, including an increase in the elderly population and the number of immunocompromised individuals.
Technavio categorizes the global herpes treatment market as part of the global pharmaceuticals market within the global health care market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the global pharmaceuticals market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
|
Herpes Treatment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 723.04 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
