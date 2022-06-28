Herpes Treatment Market size to grow by USD 723.04 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight increasing prevalence of herpes infection as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global Herpes Treatment Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Maruho Co. Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 41% of market growth. In North America, the US is the primary market for herpes medications. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in Asia. Over the course of the projection period, the presence of a sizable patient base will support the expansion of the herpes treatment market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Herpes Treatment Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The herpes zoster segment's market share growth for herpes treatments will be high. The herpes zoster market is anticipated to increase at a faster rate than average during the projected period due to the rising prevalence of the disease and anticipated therapeutic launches for its treatment. Herpes zoster instances are on the rise for a variety of reasons, including an increase in the elderly population and the number of immunocompromised individuals.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global herpes treatment market as part of the global pharmaceuticals market within the global health care market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global pharmaceuticals market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Herpes Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 723.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Herpes zoster - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Herpes zoster - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Herpes zoster - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Herpes simplex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Herpes simplex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Herpes simplex - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 COVID-19 impact and recovery for the segment

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Objectives of European Patients' Forum



Exhibit 29: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 34: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 39: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

10.4 Cipla Inc.

Exhibit 47: Cipla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Cipla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Cipla Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 50: Cipla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Cipla Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 52: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Gilead Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 57: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 61: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 62: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 63: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 64: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Maruho Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 70: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 75: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 76: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Novartis AG - Key news



Exhibit 78: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 85: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Viatris Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

