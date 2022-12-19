Herpes treatment market to grow by 4.05% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing prevalence of herpes infection will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Herpes treatment market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Herpes Treatment Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including AbbVie Inc., AiCuris Anti infective Cures AG, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., CENTURION REMEDIES Pvt. Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Zeelab Laboratories Ltd., Bausch Health Co Inc., among others

: 15+, including AbbVie Inc., AiCuris Anti infective Cures AG, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., CENTURION REMEDIES Pvt. Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Zeelab Laboratories Ltd., Bausch Health Co Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product, Type, and Geography

To understand more about the herpes treatment market, request a sample report

In 2017, the herpes treatment market was valued at USD 3,649.47 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,659.41 million. The herpes treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 920.28 million from 2023 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Herpes treatment market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Herpes treatment market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

AiCuris Anti infective Cures AG - The company offers herpes treatment called RINVOQ as monotherapy or with topical corticosteroids applications.

- The company offers herpes treatment called RINVOQ as monotherapy or with topical corticosteroids applications. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers herpes medicine called Valacyclovir Hydrochloride Tablets 500mg base and 1g base for adults.

- The company offers herpes medicine called Valacyclovir Hydrochloride Tablets 500mg base and 1g base for adults. CENTURION REMEDIES Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers herpes treatment called Venlafaxine Extended Release Tablets in USP 37.5 mg, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 225 mg.

- The company offers herpes treatment called Venlafaxine Extended Release Tablets in USP 37.5 mg, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 225 mg. Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers herpes medicine called ACIVIR 200 DT tablets and ACIVIR 400 DT tablets.

Herpes treatment market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing prevalence of herpes infection

Large patient pool

Rising prevalence rate of shingles in older population

KEY challenges –

Highly genericized market

Side effects of drugs

Antiviral resistance

Drivers and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The herpes treatment market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this herpes treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the herpes treatment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the herpes treatment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Herpes treatment market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of herpes treatment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The herpes zoster therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 4.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%. The increased incidence of herpes zoster is notably driving the herpes zoster therapeutics market growth, although factors such as the weak pipeline for herpes zoster therapeutics may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%. The increased incidence of herpes zoster is notably driving the herpes zoster therapeutics market growth, although factors such as the weak pipeline for herpes zoster therapeutics may impede the market growth. The sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 13.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%. The increasing prevalence of STDs is notably driving the sexually transmitted diseases treatment market growth, although factors such as limited healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth.

Herpes Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 920.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., AiCuris Anti infective Cures AG, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., CENTURION REMEDIES Pvt. Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Zeelab Laboratories Ltd., and Bausch Health Co Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global herpes treatment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global herpes treatment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Vaccination - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Vaccination - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vaccination - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Vaccination - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vaccination - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Drug therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Drug therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Herpes zoster - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Herpes zoster - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Herpes zoster - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Herpes zoster - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Herpes zoster - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Herpes simplex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Herpes simplex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Herpes simplex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Herpes simplex - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Herpes simplex - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 102: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 104: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 AiCuris Anti infective Cures AG

Exhibit 108: AiCuris Anti infective Cures AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: AiCuris Anti infective Cures AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: AiCuris Anti infective Cures AG - Key offerings

12.5 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Cipla Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Cipla Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 124: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 127: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 128: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 130: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.10 Gilead Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 132: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 136: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 137: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 138: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Maruho Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 143: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Novartis AG

Exhibit 148: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 149: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.15 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 160: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio