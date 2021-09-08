Herpes Zoster (Shingles) Pipeline Drugs Guide 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Herpes Zoster (Shingles) (Infectious Disease) - Drugs In Development, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Herpes Zoster (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Herpes Zoster (Shingles) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 1, 4, 1, 7, 2 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase I and Discovery stages comprises 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.



The guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Report Scope:

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Herpes Zoster (Infectious Disease).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Herpes Zoster (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Herpes Zoster (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Herpes Zoster (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Herpes Zoster (Infectious Disease)

Key Topics Covered:

Herpes Zoster (Shingles) - Overview

Pipeline Overview

Herpes Zoster (Shingles) - Therapeutics Assessment

Herpes Zoster (Shingles) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Herpes Zoster (Shingles) - Drug Profiles

Herpes Zoster (Shingles) - Dormant Projects

Herpes Zoster (Shingles) - Discontinued Products

Herpes Zoster (Shingles) - Product Development Milestones

Featured News & Press Releases

Companies Mentioned

AIM Vaccine Co Ltd

Akshaya Bio Inc

Beijing Zhifei Lvzhu Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd

Changchun Bcht Biotechnology Co Ltd

China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp

CPL Biologicals Pvt Ltd

DongKoo Bio & Pharma Co Ltd

& Pharma Co Ltd EyeGene Inc

GC Pharma

GeneOne Life Science Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Jiangsu Rec-Biotechnology Co Ltd

NAL Pharmaceuticals Ltd

NanoViricides Inc

Shulov Innovative Science Ltd

Vaccitech plc

Vapogenix Inc

XBiotech Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9r4zil

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

