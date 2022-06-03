Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.51 billion | Abbott Laboratories and Bausch Health Companies Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Request Latest Sample Report for more information about market dynamics

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The herpes zoster therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Vendor Analysis

Abbott Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., and Novartis AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increased incidence of herpes zoster is driving the herpes zoster therapeutics market growth. Exposure to ultraviolet radiation may suppress cell-mediated immunity, which can increase the incidence of herpes zoster. In addition, factors such as stress are expected to weaken the immune system of a person, which increases the risk of getting herpes zoster and other infectious diseases. Thus, the rise in the incidence of herpes zoster across the world is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The weak pipeline for herpes zoster therapeutics is challenging the growth of the herpes zoster therapeutics market. The acceptance of vaccines varies across countries. One of the main reasons includes the fear of an upward shift in the peak of the age of the infection. In addition, universal childhood varicella vaccination programs are not compulsory in most countries. Thus, the realizable market for vaccines may remain low, which makes it less attractive for vaccine manufacturers.

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Vaccination



Drug Therapy

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist herpes zoster therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the herpes zoster therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the herpes zoster therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the herpes zoster therapeutics market vendors

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., and Novartis AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

5.3 Vaccination - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Vaccination - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Vaccination - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Drug therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased incidence of herpes zoster

8.1.2 Rising geriatric population

8.1.3 Favorable reimbursement policies for medications, including vaccines

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Weak pipeline for herpes zoster therapeutics

8.2.2 High generic influx of generics

8.2.3 Patient propensity toward substitutes

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emerging innovative vaccines for disease management

8.3.2 Vaccination programs and initiatives providing free vaccines

8.3.3 Expanding research

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Abbott Laboratories - Key news

Exhibit 51: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 53: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Cipla Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 65: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 73: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview

Exhibit 74: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 75: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Maruho Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Maruho Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 80: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Merck and Co. Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 83: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Novartis AG

Exhibit 85: Novartis AG - Overview

Exhibit 86: Novartis AG - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Novartis AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Novartis AG - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

