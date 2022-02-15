Herpes Zoster Treatment Market to Reach $303.42 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 3.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Herpes Zoster Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Antiviral Medications, Anti Inflammatory Medications, and Others) Route Administration (Oral, and Topical) and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global herpes zoster treatment industry generated $217.09 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $303.42 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13718

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in incidence of herpes zoster and enhanced healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the global herpes zoster treatment market. However, scarcity of skilled professionals restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in drug development activities creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

There has been a fall in the number of surgeries and patient visits to hospitals to avoid cross-contamination. This impacted the herpes zoster treatment market negatively.

Moreover, the shift in healthcare staff to take care of Covid-19-infected patients led to reduced staff for taking care of patients undergoing the herpes zoster treatment. So, many hospitals and healthcare facilities postponed non-elective surgeries. However, the herpes zoster treatment market is expected to recover steadily post-pandemic.

The antiviral medications segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on treatment type, the antiviral medications segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global herpes zoster treatment market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in demand for antiviral treatment for its high effectiveness and introduction of new drugs. The research also analyzes the segments including anti-inflammatory medications and others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13718

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to continue its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global herpes zoster treatment market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in the number of stores and its ease in availability. However, the online providers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in preference for doorstep delivery of medicines with increased demand for convenience.

North America to continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global herpes zoster treatment market, and is expected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals and presence of key players across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in patient awareness toward treatment of herpes zoster and surge in demand for drug therapies.

Leading Market Players

Abbott Laboratory

Bausch Health

Cipla Inc.

Camber Pharmaceuticals.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck

Novartis AG,

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

mHealth Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

3D Printing Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Sleep Aids Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Medical Spa Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

SOURCE Allied Market Research