Herr Foods Inc. Announces Leadership Transition: A New Generation Takes the Helm

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herr Foods Inc., a proud family-owned business celebrating 80 years of history in making delicious snack foods, today announced a key leadership transition that marks the continued evolution of its long-term vision and family-led legacy.

Effective September 1, 2025, Ed Herr, a 2nd generation family member who has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer and President is Troy Gunden, a 3rd generation family member.

Troy has worked at Herr's for 21 years, serving in multiple leadership positions, most recently as President for the past 6 years. As CEO and President, Troy will assume full responsibility for company operations. He has demonstrated unwavering commitment to his grandparents' legacy, employees, and customers, while bringing fresh energy, deep company knowledge, and a passion for the future of Herr's.

"Leading Herr's has been one of the greatest honors of my life," said Ed Herr. "I am deeply proud of the growth we've achieved and the strong culture we've built together. With Troy's leadership, I am confident Herr's will continue to thrive for generations to come."

Under Ed's leadership, Herr Foods experienced significant growth, driven by a strong commitment to company culture, customer satisfaction, innovation, and, of course, great-tasting snacks. As Executive Chairman—or "working chair"—Ed will remain actively engaged in guiding long-term strategy, mentoring leadership, and supporting the development of the Board of Directors and Trustees.

"I am humbled and excited to step into this role," said Troy Gunden. "Herr's is more than a company—it's a family, a legacy, and a commitment to our employees, customers, and community. I look forward to building on the foundation my grandparents and the 2nd generation created, as we continue to deliver the snacks people love and trust."

This milestone not only honors Herr's storied past—it also marks a new era of growth, innovation, and delicious progress for the generations ahead.

About Herr Foods Inc.

Founded in 1946, Herr Foods Inc. is a family-owned snack food company based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania. For 80 years, Herr's has been dedicated to producing high-quality, great-tasting snacks while maintaining its commitment to family values, community, and innovation.

