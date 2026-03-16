Proposed for April 2026, the company is seeking a gubernatorial proclamation to celebrate one of Pennsylvania's favorite snacktime traditions

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herr Foods Inc. looks to make it official with Herr's Sour Cream & Onion Day in Pennsylvania. As the Commonwealth's number-one selling sour cream and onion potato chip brand, Herr's has filed a proclamation request with Governor Josh Shapiro to declare an official Herr's Sour Cream & Onion Day to celebrate Pennsylvania's love for their sour cream and onion.

To support the effort, sour cream and onion and Herr's fans are invited to participate by signing a petition to show their support in establishing the special Herr's Sour Cream & Onion Day.

As the Commonwealth’s number-one selling sour cream and onion potato chip brand, Herr’s looks to make it official with Herr’s Sour Cream & Onion Day in Pennsylvania.

"In Philadelphia and across the Commonwealth, consumers have made Herr's the top choice in sour cream and onion chips," said Ed Herr, Executive Chairman of the Board of Herr's. "As a company firmly rooted here, we are honored to be one of Pennsylvania's favorite snack companies since 1946 and, with the public's support, hope that our Honorable Governor will formally recognize sour cream and onion as one of Pennsylvania's favorite snacking flavors."

Herr's Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips are available in several varieties, including all-new Sour Cream & French Onion Flavored Potato Chips, along with the existing ripple cut and kettle-cooked potato chip options. Along with the new Sour Cream & French Onion potato chips, Herr's has just launched a new Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Popcorn, bringing the delicious combination of tangy sour cream and savory onion to the company's popular hot-air popped corn snacks. The two new products are in response to consumers' love for the bold flavor.

As a family-owned company for 80 years, Herr's is proud to craft snacks that bring people together. Like all of the company's potato chips, the sour cream and onion potato chip varieties use only premium potatoes, cooked to golden perfection and perfectly seasoned with care right here in Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Herr's Sour Cream & Onion Day and to sign the petition, visit LINK.

For more information about Herr's and its variety of snacks and flavors, visit herrs.com or follow Herr's on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Herr Foods Inc.