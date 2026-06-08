2026 Herr's Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250 Winners Announced

Three new flavors inspired by the American ideals of freedom, liberty, and unity pay tribute to the bold, authentic spirit of America's birthplace

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herr's has once again put the power in the hands and taste buds of its hometown fans with its iconic Flavored by Philly campaign. This year, the competition honors America's 250th birthday with flavors to honor freedom, liberty, and unity that define both Philadelphia and the nation with a special Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250.

The three new Herr's flavors are inspired by the American ideals of freedom, liberty, and unity, and pay tribute to the bold, authentic spirit of America's birthplace.

Now in its fifth year, the Flavored by Philly competition has become a highly anticipated annual event. This special edition of Flavored by Philly: Taste of 250 pays tribute to the bold, authentic spirit that has always defined America's birthplace. Each flavor concept — Freedom, Liberty, and Unity — represents an ideal that helped shape the American story. Nearly 100,000 votes were received from November 12th to December 10th, 2025, with fans selecting from a carefully curated lineup of flavors inspired by those ideals.

2026 Herr's Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250 winners

Freedom Loaded Cheese Fries

Inspired by the bold and enduring vision of American independence first declared at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Freedom Loaded Cheese Fries is a ripple potato chip perfectly seasoned to taste like crispy french fries topped with creamy cheese and smoky bacon.

Liberty Hickory Barbeque

Paying homage to the Philadelphia Liberty Bell, which has stood for liberty and bold beginnings since the birth of the nation, Liberty Hickory Barbeque is a ripple potato chip packed with barbecue-sauce flavor combined with sweet molasses and a smoky hickory flavor.

United Jalapeño Cream Cheese

Driven by the spirit of Betsy Ross, who is attributed with designing the first American Flag and whose house in Philadelphia stands to this day as a symbol of unity, United Jalapeño Cream Cheese is a ripple potato chip with bold cream cheese flavor paired with mild jalapeño pepper spice.

"America's 250th is an amazing time to be able to share potato chip flavors made by the people for the people," said Ed Herr, Executive Chairman of the Board of Herr's. "Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250 is our way of honoring the city that continues to inspire our flavors and our fans."

Since launching in 2021, Herr's Flavored by Philly has been a love letter to the region's food scene and community pride. From iconic cheesesteaks to roast pork and tomato pie, past flavor finalists have paid homage to the tastes that make Philly one of a kind. This year's Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250 competition was especially competitive, with potato chip fans eager to cast their votes for the three flavors that best represent Philadelphia.

The limited-time-only Herr's Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250 potato chips are available for the summer everywhere Herr's is sold, in store and online, just in time to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

As a family-owned company for 80 years, Herr Foods Inc. is proud to craft snacks that bring people together. Like all of the company's potato chips, the Flavored by Philly: Taste the 250 potato chip varieties use only premium potatoes, cooked to golden perfection, and perfectly seasoned with care right here in Pennsylvania.

For more information about Herr's and its variety of snacks and flavors, visit herrs.com or follow Herr's on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Herr Foods Inc.