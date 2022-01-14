Herschel Walker Pledges to Support U.S. Term Limits Amendment in Senate

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the non-partisan national movement to limit terms for elected officials, announces that Herschel Walker, 2022 United States Senate candidate in Georgia has signed the U.S. Term Limits pledge. With his pledge, Walker promises if elected to support the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit. Georgians regardless of political affiliation overwhelming support term limits for Congress.

The U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. The U.S. Term Limits constitutional amendment has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate by Senator Ted Cruz and his colleagues (SJR 3) and the U.S. House by Representative Ralph Norman (HJR 12).

"Herschel Walker is a name known throughout Georgia for his playing days at UGA and I am thrilled that Herschel has signed the pledge supporting term limits on Congress is on the U.S. Term Limits team. We are gaining momentum throughout Georgia so that we can join the growing number of states supporting congressional term limits," said Dr. John Cowan, Georgia State Chair for U.S. Term Limits."

"As Georgia's next U.S. Senator, I am proud to sign a pledge to support term limits," Herschel Walker said. "Serving our great country is a privilege and should not be used for personal fame or profit. We need to hold our elected officials accountable to represent the people who elected them."

Phillip Blumel, President of U.S. Term Limits noted, "We have seen a dramatic increase in supporters wanting term limits on Congress. More than 82% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through congressional term limits."

According to the latest nationwide poll on term limits conducted by Scott Rasmussen term limits enjoy wide bipartisan support. Rasmussen's analysis states, "Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a constitutional amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress."

Find out more at termlimits.org.

