Herschend Entertainment Studios Acquires Rights to "The Keys to the Kingdom" Series by Internationally Best-Selling Author Garth Nix

ATLANTA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herschend Entertainment Studios (HES) announced today that it has acquired the film and television rights for the New York Times best-selling fantasy-adventure book series, The Keys to the Kingdom, from award winning Australian author Garth Nix. HES is the media arm of Herschend Enterprises.

A seven book fantasy series, The Keys to the Kingdom, follows the adventures of twelve year old Arthur Penhaligon, the reluctant hero and Rightful Heir to the House, which is revealed to be the center of the universe. For the last 10,000 years, seven Trustees, unknown to and unseen by mortal humans, have collectively ruled over the universe. Arthur must defeat and dethrone the treasonous Trustees, each of whom holds a different magical key and presides over a specific day of the week. As Rightful Heir, the series sees Arthur undertake many adventures in order to save his family, home, the universe and hopefully fulfill his destiny.

"It is exciting to welcome a world renowned author like Garth Nix to the Herschend family," said Andrew Wexler, CEO of Herschend Enterprises. "Garth has created a series that captures the reader and sends them on a journey that will turn their world inside out. We think it will be an adventure for the whole family to experience. In fact, my son read the series when he was young and recommended it to me."

"I am delighted to be working with Herschend Entertainment Studios to bring The Keys to the Kingdom to the screen," said Garth Nix. "The enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by the HES team convinced me that they are the right partners at the right time."

Nix wrote The Keys to the Kingdom series over a seven year period between 2003-2010. The first volume of the series, Mister Monday, won the prestigious Aurealis Award, which recognizes the achievements of Australian science fiction, fantasy and horror writers. It was also a Children's Book Council of Australia Honour Book. Other individual titles in the series have been shortlisted for numerous other awards, including the Locus Award, which recognizes outstanding science fiction and fantasy literature.

"Garth's world-building talent is a force to be reckoned with," said Herschend Entertainment Studios Vice President Julie Phillips. "His vivid writing is cinematic in nature and as both fans and filmmakers, we are ecstatic to shepherd this imaginative and unmatched book series from the page to the screen."

Nix and Phillips will serve as Executive Producers for the series. Nix and Herschend Entertainment Studios are both represented by CAA.

Nix's other books include the Old Kingdom fantasy series - Sabriel, Lirael; Abhorsen; Clariel and Goldenhand; science fiction novels, Shade's Children and A Confusion of Princes; and a Regency romance with magic, Newt's Emerald. Beyond the Keys to the Kingdom series, his children's novels include The Ragwitch; and the six books of The Seventh Tower sequence. He has co-written several books with Sean Williams, including the Troubletwisters series; Spirit Animals Book Three: Blood Ties; Have Sword, Will Travel; and Let Sleeping Dragons Lie. More than five million copies of Nix's books have been sold worldwide. His novels have also appeared on the bestseller lists of The New York Times, Publishers Weekly and The Bookseller and have been translated into 42 languages.

About Herschend Entertainment Studios

Launched in 2016, Herschend Entertainment Studios (HES) is the media arm of Herschend Enterprises. HES develops and produces wholesome entertainment for television, film, publishing and other media. Its current on-air media properties include Splash and Bubbles (in partnership with The Jim Henson Company) and Chuggington. The acquisition of film and television rights for The Keys to the Kingdom is HES' most recent optioned work.

About Herschend Enterprises

Herschend Enterprises is a family of companies that focus on family entertainment. Operating companies include Herschend Live, Pink Adventure Tours and Herschend Family Entertainment, the nation's largest family-owned themed attraction corporation. For nearly six decades, Herschend Enterprises has operated with the purpose of bringing families closer together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating®. For more information, visit www.herschendenterprises.com.

