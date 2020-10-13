Herschend Family Entertainment's Bryan Hardman Wins DMI Digital Leader Award

"I'm thrilled to be a DMI Digital Leader award winner. HFE partnered with DMI to develop mobile apps supporting our two largest properties, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, and Dollywood in Tennessee's Smoky Mountains," said Hardman. "The project, which introduced features including wayfinding, live show schedules and ride wait times, has been well-received by both guests and employees. We've continued to invest in and enhance the apps every year and look forward to eventually delivering advanced features with deeper integration to several internal systems."

Hardman, an HFE employee for 22 years, adds that mobile technologies have played a pivotal role in supporting HFE with delivering a contact-free park experience for its guests.

"The apps were critical post-COVID as we needed to eliminate the handing out of paper maps and promotional flyers listing show times. We've also added messaging features that pop up automatically reminding guests in a friendly way to 'maintain 6 feet of distance' and 'don't forget to wash your hands'. That's the latest feature rolling out in the coming days."

In addition to Silver Dollar City and Dollywood, DMI also developed the innovative Harlem Globetrotters' mobile app which leverages augmented reality and photo filters to transform guests into basketball stars and challenges them to free throw competitions via their mobile devices. HFE acquired the Harlem Globetrotters in 2013.

"DMI is excited to present Bryan with our October DMI Digital Leader Award which shines a spotlight on the innovative work being accomplished by our sponsors, partners and customers," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "We look forward to collaborating with Herschend Family Entertainment on additional projects supporting the company with its mission to create welcoming destinations filled with adventure and memory-making fun."

All three DMI-developed mobile apps are available on IoS and Android devices.

