Herschend Live Unveils New Sales And Marketing Structure, Announces Promotions Of Key Executives, As Well As Hiring Of Two Agencies For Harlem Globetrotters

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herschend Live, owners of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters, today unveiled a new sales and marketing structure to coincide with the launch of the team's record 94th season of touring the globe. The operational company also announced several key new additions and promotions in a restructuring of Herschend Live marketing, as well as new partnerships with two leading marketing agencies. The move comes in efforts to further advance Globetrotters as innovators in live entertainment both on and off the court.

Leading the changes to the marketing group is the promotion of industry veteran Amanda Gabelman to vice president, sales and marketing. Gabelman and her team will build the brand roadmap to advance and drive the business worldwide. She has a reputation in the industry for metrics driven decision-making, building of strategic relationships and delivering results. Prior to this role, Amanda worked for the Globetrotters as a marketing director, implementing new practices for the Globetrotters that greatly improved box office success. Her past experience includes stints with Feld Entertainment, Walt Disney Studios and the TD Garden in Boston.

Herschend Live also announced that Denis Sullivan's role with the organization has been expanded to include all North American tour booking and routing in addition to his international duties as vice president of global tour planning. Since joining the organization in 2015, he's led significant expansion of the Globetrotters international business and has opened new markets in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Prior to joining Herschend, Denis spent eight years at WWE as its vice president global touring.

"As we prepare for the 2019-20 season, it's important to us that we approach our marketing efforts with fresh eyes and a laser-focused view towards reaching our fans as well as new audiences," said Globetrotters President Howard Smith. "Amanda and Denis are outstanding leaders, and I'm thrilled they can apply their many talents and skills in their new critical and expanded roles. The addition of industry-leading agency resources will continue elevating the Globetrotters brand and business worldwide while positioning Herschend Live for growth."

The new agency partners include Allied Global Marketing, which will be charged with helping to create the Globetrotters' national media strategy as well as designing multi-faceted campaigns for local markets that integrate traditional broadcast and out-of-home (OOH) efforts with a more robust and targeted digital presence. U! Creative has also been selected to design the new creative campaign for the 2020 World Tour, using the team's customer research to evolve the Harlem Globetrotters brand, identify new fans and drive the business forward.

They will be joined by new hires that include Brent Baldwin, who joins the team as director of brand marketing, and Mark Johnson, who comes aboard as a show promoter. Baldwin and Johnson both have extensive experience in the marketing and live event universe and will work to expand the Globetrotters brand in conjunction with two new agency partners who will come aboard in advance of the team's 2020 tour.

Baldwin joins the Globetrotters after more than two years as director of research and strategic planning at Strottman International, a promotional products company. He previously spent nearly two years at the live event company Feld Entertainment as senior manager of its Disney Brand, overseeing its Disney on Ice and Disney Live! touring shows. Prior to Feld, Baldwin spent five years at Turner Broadcasting, working in marketing and brand development roles for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang.

Johnson also joins the Globetrotters after nearly six years with Feld, most recently as its director of event marketing and sales for the New England region. He helped establish several regional sales records for the company in the New England market for various Feld properties, including Monster Jam, Disney on Ice and Marvel Universe Live.

