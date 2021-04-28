Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Awards Entertainment Management Contract to RWS Entertainment Group

"For more than a decade, we have trusted RWS to help us conceive and produce dozens of live stage shows and events for visitors to The Sweetest Place On Earth," said Vikki Hultquist, General Manager of Hersheypark. "We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with this award-winning organization as we continue to innovate our entertainment department with new and exciting programming."

The 2021 summer season at Hersheypark beginning on April 30 will spotlight performers who auditioned for the roles of Hershey characters, with more themed backdrops and locations throughout the park. Hersheypark is the only amusement park where guests can meet and mingle with fifteen unique Hershey characters. Future entertainment plans will include strolling musicians, live shows and character events.

"Our team is honored to be Hershey's choice for live entertainment," said RWS Entertainment Group Founder and CEO, Ryan Stana. "My own history includes performing on stage at theme parks at a young age. It was a magical beginning to an amazing, international career. Nothing makes me happier than extending that opportunity to new talent while giving our clients and guests a reason to cheer a little louder."

In the past five years, RWS Entertainment Group has experienced significant growth in fully outsourced entertainment programs allowing theme parks, hotels, resorts and cruise lines to save time and money, placing their live programming in the hands of branded-entertainment experts. Services include everything from full entertainment concept and development to choreography, music, lighting, décor, costuming, recruitment, staffing, training and compensation. Original and licensed characters, storylines and scripts are customized to meet venue and budget needs of every size.

About RWS Entertainment Group:

Operating out of a 56,000 square foot office, rehearsal studio complex and performer housing in New York City, with a recently launched office in London, Emmy Award-winning RWS Entertainment Group is North America's largest provider of branded stage shows and experiences.

Founded in 2003, the multi award-winning live entertainment production company has produced innovative productions and custom brand experiences for top resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, corporate events, and NYC fashion events for an impressive roster of clients that include Virgin Voyages, O, the Oprah Magazine, Audible, Busch Gardens, SoNo Collection, Holland America Line, Azamara, Hard Rock Resorts, Warner Bros., Prada, NBCUniversal, Six Flags, Cedar Fair, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, Westfield, Macy's, Vera Wang, and Mattel. RWS is now the leader in the industry, providing full design and installation services for interactive elements, theming, décor and more, to create unparalleled immersive experiences.

In 2018, RWS announced the launch of a Theatrical Ventures and Ticketed Experiences Department, set to produce theatrical shows for Broadway, Off-Broadway and branded ticketed experiences. Additionally, RWS-owned Binder Casting opened two new divisions—commercial and film—operating alongside the already established theatrical team. For more information about RWS Entertainment Group, please follow RWS on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Hershey Entertainment & Resorts:

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company is a world-class entertainment and hospitality company dedicated to preserving the legacy of Milton S. Hershey. Founded in 1927 by Milton S. Hershey, HE&R and its subsidiaries own and/or operate the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex, Hersheypark Arena & Stadium, ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, Hershey Bears AHL Hockey Club, GIANT Center arena, The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge, Hersheypark Camping Resort, The Spa At The Hotel Hershey, MeltSpa by Hershey, and Hershey Country Club and Hershey Golf Collection. For additional information about HE&R, visit www.HersheyPA.com .

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company is proud to help fulfill the dream of our founder, Milton S. Hershey, by providing value to Milton Hershey School in its mission of helping students lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives - just as Mr. Hershey intended. Learn more at mhskids.org .

