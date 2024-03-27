Hershey's Chocolate World Announces Extended Hours and Free Offerings in Time for Spring Break

NEW one-of-a kind menu items, events, merchandise and family fun will delight guests this season

HERSHEY, Pa., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is ready to kick off the warmer months and welcome travelers to its Pennsylvania location with extended spring break hours, new treats to taste, exclusive merch to shop, and multigenerational fun. With 85% of spring break travelers planning to travel domestically this year,1 Hershey's Chocolate World is the perfect spring break destination, easily accessible by car or train and located within a few hours of major cities.

Credit: Hershey's Chocolate World

"There's always something sweet to be discovered at Hershey's Chocolate World, and springtime is the perfect season to stop by to check out all of our one-of-a kind offerings," said Suzanne Jones, Vice President of The Hershey Experience. "With our new extended hours, there's even more time to get in on the fun before school is back in session for spring breakers."

Delicious Sweets & Eats

Be sure to come hungry! Don't miss Hershey's Chocolate World's unique menu, complete with sweet treats any time of day:

Until April 3 , visitors can enjoy Reese's Caramel Big Cup Milkshakes, Reese's Caramel Big Cup Lava Cupcakes, Hershey's Polka Dot Egg Cupcakes, and Cadbury Nest Cupcakes.

, visitors can enjoy Caramel Big Cup Milkshakes, Caramel Big Cup Lava Cupcakes, Polka Dot Egg Cupcakes, and Nest Cupcakes. Starting April 2 through the summer, Hershey's Chocolate World will offer Hershey's Popping Candy Milkshakes, Hershey's Popping Candy S'mores, and S'mores Milkshakes.

Check Out Upcoming Events

Alongside everyday fun, Hershey's Chocolate World hosts seasonal events, including character meet- and-greets and holiday experiences – many of which are free! Mark your calendar and get excited for this spring's lineup:

Photos with the REESTER Bunny: Through March 31 , come grab your Easter photos with the all-new REESTER Bunny. Complete with adorable whiskers and a snuggly orange sweater, you won't be able to resist him either.

, come grab your Easter photos with the all-new REESTER Bunny. Complete with adorable whiskers and a snuggly orange sweater, you won't be able to resist him either. Character Appearances: Create memories with your favorite Hershey's characters! Snap a photo and pick up a souvenir to commemorate the moment.

characters! Snap a photo and pick up a souvenir to commemorate the moment. For future events news, visit Hershey's Chocolate World's website.

Shop Innovation Items

There's always something new in store to shop at Hershey's Chocolate World. This season, the attraction welcomes tasty, limited-time items from the Hershey's and KIT KAT® brands:

Hershey's KISSES Strawberry Ice Cream Cone : Sink your teeth into this sweet, limited edition strawberry treat featuring strawberry-flavored crème and cookies.

: Sink your teeth into this sweet, limited edition strawberry treat featuring strawberry-flavored crème and cookies. KIT KAT XL Bar: Three times the size of a standard KIT KAT bar, this extra-large bar is perfect for taking a break to enjoy (and share) the classic crispy wafers drenched in milk chocolate.

Hershey's KISSES Lite Brite: A nostalgic childhood favorite where you can construct the classic Hershey's KISSES shape!

KISSES Lite Brite: A nostalgic childhood favorite where you can construct the classic KISSES shape! Jolly Rancher Crocs: The perfect blend of sweetness, style, and nostalgia! This pair of Crocs includes fun Watermelon Jibbitz™ charms.

Crocs: The perfect blend of sweetness, style, and nostalgia! This pair of Crocs includes fun Watermelon Jibbitz™ charms. Surprise Toy Baby Character Plush Set: Your favorite Hershey's characters, in plush form!

Can't Miss Year-Round Offerings

FREE Chocolate Tours: Chocolate fans can take a delicious journey from tropical cocoa bean to wrapped candy bar in this chocolate factory tour ride. Sweet product samples are included at the end!

FREE Character Appearances: Guests can meet & greet their favorite Hershey characters in the Food Hall each weekend.

Hershey's Great Candy Expedition : A multisensory, interactive experience where guests can explore colorful candy worlds of Hershey's beloved brands, control the story, and taste the history of Milton Hershey's candy making through sampling.

: A multisensory, interactive experience where guests can explore colorful candy worlds of Hershey's beloved brands, control the story, and taste the history of candy making through sampling. Create Your Own Candy Bar: A chance to dream up your perfect candy bar with ingredients of your choosing and a personalized wrapper! Watch it come to life, from flowing chocolate to solid bar.

Hershey's Unwrapped : Dazzle all five senses in this interactive, family-oriented theater show led by a pair of zany tasteologists.

: Dazzle all five senses in this interactive, family-oriented theater show led by a pair of zany tasteologists. Hershey Trolley Works: Hop on one of the trolley tours for a ride through the town of Hershey, packed with fun facts, laughter, history, and chocolate samples!

Reese's Stuff Your Cup: With over 3,000 possible combinations, Reese's fans can stuff their own one-pound peanut butter cup with their favorite mix-ins like potato chips, Hershey-ets, caramel, and marshmallow.

More Time for Fun

Hershey's Chocolate World is making springtime even sweeter this year with extended seasonal hours:

Open until 7 p.m. EST – March 23-28 , April 1 , 5, & 7

, , 5, & 7 Open until 8 p.m. EST – March 31

Open until 9 p.m. EST – March 29 , 30, & April 6

Additional Sweetness at Hersheypark

The fun doesn't stop here! Neighboring Hersheypark also has an array of exciting announcements, including the earliest-ever season opening date (March 29) with new coaster ride experiences on Skyrush and Comet this spring, the phased opening of The Villas at The Hotel Hershey starting this Memorial Day, and can't-miss entertainment at Hersheypark Stadium celebrating 85 years this summer.

Check out Hershey's Chocolate World's website and social channels for additional information on upcoming offerings and attraction news!

About Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction

Founded in 1973 with its flagship location in Hershey, PA, the Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is the only place to explore Hershey's beloved brands such as Hershey's, KISSES, Reese's, and KIT KAT® 365 days a year, using all five senses.

The attraction offers a sweet world of exclusive treats and fun for the whole family, including iconic experiences such as the Hershey's Chocolate Factory Tour, Create Your Own Candy Bar, Reese's Stuff Your Cup, Hershey's largest candy store and so much more. Hershey's Chocolate World has locations globally including Hershey, PA, Times Square in New York City, Las Vegas, NV, Niagara Falls, and Singapore.

Hershey's Chocolate World is part of The Hershey Experience, the direct-to-consumer, experiential division of The Hershey Company that provides food and non-food licensing as well as a one-of-a-kind, exclusive shopping experience on shop.hersheys.com . As part of the Hershey Company, the attraction is committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably.

To learn more visit https://www.chocolateworld.com/home.html

1 Vacasa & Priceline Research Data

