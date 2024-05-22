Hershey's Chocolate World Announces New Summer Offerings Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

From New LOUNGEFLY merchandise to candy-inspired beverages and engaging events for all ages, Hershey's Chocolate World is bringing the fun to summer break

HERSHEY, Pa., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Memorial Day Weekend and warmer months right around the corner, Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is announcing new menu items, exclusive in-store merch, and events for those traveling to its flagship Hershey, Pennsylvania location this summer.

Hershey's Chocolate World in Hershey, PA. Credit: Hershey's Chocolate World

"The summer season brings many exciting new happenings to Hershey's Chocolate World, making it the perfect destination for families traveling to the Hershey, Pennsylvania area," said Suzanne Jones, vice president of The Hershey Experience. "There's sure to be plenty of sweet experiences for everyone of all ages!"

The upcoming new tasty food offerings, merchandise and events available at Hershey's Chocolate World include:

New Sweet Treats and Sips

Milkshakes

KIT KAT ® Pink Lemonade Milkshake Expected to be a trending flavor this summer, come taste the refreshing KIT KAT ® Pink Lemonade Milkshake, featuring strawberry ice cream blended with pink lemonade starting on June 4 th .

Hershey's Popping Candy Milkshake This new milkshake is inspired by (and served with) fan-favorite Hershey's White Creme with Sprinkles and Popping Candy Bar. Sip on a delicious blend of milk, vanilla ice cream, and sprinkles, perfectly topped with whipped cream, more sprinkles, and icing!

Hershey's S'mores Milkshake Available year round, this milkshake features vanilla ice cream, graham cracker crumbs, and marshmallow syrup and is topped with all the fixings: whipped cream, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, graham cracker, marshmallows, and a Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar.



Dessert

Hershey's Popping Candy S'more A full-sized Hershey's White Crème with Sprinkles and Popping Candy Bar smooshed between two marshmallows and two Hershey's imprinted graham crackers!



Cocktails

Twizzlers Pink Lemonade Cocktail A sweet twist on pink lemonade! This cocktail is crafted with Twizzlers infused whisky, strawberry fruit puree, and refreshing lemonade. Available until September 5 th .

Jolly Rancher Margarita This year-round offering is crafted with your selection of flavored Jolly Rancher slush and blended with tequila for a deliciously refreshing frozen margarita of your choice.

Reese's Big Cup Caramel Cocktail Peanut butter and chocolate goodness delights this Reese's Big Cup Caramel cocktail, featuring peanut butter whiskey and chocolate vodka.

Jolly Rancher Rum Punch Feeling tropical? Try this Jolly Rancher Rum Punch, crafted with Jolly Rancher infused rum, Jolly Rancher cherry flavor, pineapple juice, and orange juice. Available until September 5 th !



Exclusive Merchandise Only at Hershey's Chocolate World

Merchandise Hershey's Chocolate World Character OLLYBALL A Hershey's Chocolate World inspired customizable favorite! LOUNGEFLY Hershey's KISSES Backpack The KISSES Loungefly Backpack is your new go-to summer accessory for any trip or outing you have on the calendar! With a colorful Hershey's KISSES design and a size that fits all your summer essentials, this backpack is a must-have to show off your delight for KISSES chocolate. LOUNGEFLY Hershey's Backpack The highly collectible backpack with a NEW Hershey's inspired design.

Candy Reese's Pieces with Caramel The Reese's Pieces peanut butter crunch you know and love, now with a creamy and delicious caramel center. Who doesn't love chocolate, peanut butter, and caramel all in one bite?! Available on shelves in mid-June. Reese's Pieces with Chocolate Cookie Biscuit It's the delicious and unmistakable Reese's Pieces crunch with an extra bite of WOW! Inside the crunchy peanut-butter-coated shell, you'll taste a chocolate cookie center. It's a flavor you'll love to pieces! Available on shelves in Mid-June.



Multigenerational Events

Harry Moore Book Signing – May 25, 2024 Character Artist, Harry Moore , will be signing copies of Chocolate World's brand-new children's book " A Tour Ride Adventure with Cupcake " at 1pm and 4pm . Fans who cannot make it to the signing can purchase the " A Tour Ride Adventure with Cupcake " Book and Plush set year-round.

Friday Night Dance Parties featuring Hershey's Chocolate World Games – July 12 , 19 & 26, 2024 A gold-worthy celebration each Friday in July from 6pm-10:30pm with a DJ and fun activities!



More Fun in Hershey, PA!

Opening this Weekend Neighboring Hersheypark , the largest amusement park in Pennsylvania , is now open daily from May 23 (Memorial Day Weekend) through September 2 (Labor Day) with 70 rides, a water park and zoo included with summer admission.

Fun in the Sun The Boardwalk at Hersheypark water park with 16 attractions and one million gallons of water opens Memorial Day weekend.

Something for Everyone Guests can enjoy new coaster ride experiences on Skyrush and Comet, new entertainment offerings (like the largest summer concert series to date at Hersheypark Stadium!) and book a stay during phase one of the brand new The Villas at The Hotel Hershey opening.



Check out Hershey's Chocolate World's website and social channels for additional information on upcoming offerings and attraction news!

About Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction

Founded in 1973 with its flagship location in Hershey, PA, the Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is the only place to explore Hershey's beloved brands such as Hershey's, KISSES, Reese's, and KIT KAT® 365 days a year, using all five senses.

The attraction offers a sweet world of exclusive treats and fun for the whole family, including iconic experiences such as the Hershey's Chocolate Factory Tour, Create Your Own Candy Bar, Reese's Stuff Your Cup, Hershey's largest candy store and so much more. Hershey's Chocolate World has locations globally including Hershey, PA, Times Square in New York City, Las Vegas, NV, Niagara Falls, and Singapore.

Hershey's Chocolate World is part of The Hershey Experience, the direct-to-consumer, experiential division of The Hershey Company that provides food and non-food licensing as well as a one-of-a-kind, exclusive shopping experience on shop.hersheys.com . As part of the Hershey Company, the attraction is committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably.

To learn more visit https://www.chocolateworld.com/home.html

