Hershey's Chocolate World is Decking the Halls with All New Experiences

Guests can celebrate the holidays in a sweet way with new treats, eats, and experiences

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haul out the holly! Hershey's Chocolate World announces its wonderful slate of holiday experiences, treats and eats, and first-ever additions just in time for the peak of winter travel. Just as 46%* of consumers say they plan to travel this holiday season, the attraction looks forward to once again welcoming multigenerational guests to experience sweet, holiday fun.

Hershey’s Chocolate World kicks off holiday celebrations on November 15, 2024.

"Just like Hershey's Chocolate World attraction, the holidays are meant for spending time with loved ones, fun, and sweet treats," said Suzanne Jones, Vice President of The Hershey Experience, "At Hershey's Chocolate World, we're hoping to spread joy by providing our classic, seasonal experiences, but also refreshing and expanding our offerings to continually delight new and returning guests that will be visiting Hershey, PA this winter."

Hershey's Chocolate World Seasonal Offerings

The holidays begin at Hershey's Chocolate World on November 15, and the new and returning seasonal offerings are as follows:

NEW Holiday Experiences

Hershey's Chocolate Tour Holiday Surprise For the first time in Hershey's Chocolate World's history, we are making some festive additions to our free Chocolate Making Tour Ride for the Holiday! Keep your eyes peeled, you never know what holiday surprises could happen.

Chocolate Tour Holiday Surprise Hershey's Illumination: Holiday Hershey's Chocolate World is lighting up in a whole new way this year. Dancing lights, exciting holiday music, and snow will enchant the entrance way to Hershey's Chocolate World like never before. Held at the front entrance to the attraction every twenty minutes after 6:00pm to celebrate the season.

Illumination: Holiday Santa, Dr.Seuss's The Grinch & Max Arrival Event Join your favorite characters such as Hershey , Kiss, & Reese all dressed up for the holidays to welcome back their friends Santa, Mrs. Claus, AJ Snavely (Head of Holiday Decorating) and Dr. Seuss's The Grinch as well as his trusty sidekick, Max, for the first time ever! The official lighting ceremony to kick off the season will take place on November 15 at 6:30pm and is free and open to the public.

The Grinch & Max Arrival Event

NEW Jolly Treats and Eats

Available starting on November 5 are:

Hershey's Caramel Milkshake Hershey's Caramel Milkshake is a caramel wonderland—a treat that combines velvety vanilla ice cream, rich caramel syrup, pillows of whipped cream, and a touch of Hershey's Caramel magic.

Caramel Milkshake KIT KAT® Duos Mint Milkshake Indulge in a refreshing KIT KAT® DUOS Mint Milkshake that combines the cool, creamy taste of mint ice cream with the rich, crunchy goodness of KIT KAT® DUOS Mint and Dark Chocolate bars.

KIT KAT® Duos S'Mores Milkshake The KIT KAT® DUOS Mint S'More is a delightful twist on a s'more, combining the refreshing taste of mint with rich dark chocolate, a gooey marshmallow between two savory graham crackers.

Reese's Sugar Cookie The Reese's Sugar Cookie is a delightful treat that combines authentic Reese's cup butter and smooth and creamy peanut butter frosty (adding that extra layer of indulgence). It is garnished with hand-made icing snowflakes and a Reese's Sugar Cookie Big Cup!

Sugar Cookie Reese's Sugar Cookie Cocktail Indulge in the delightful Reese's Sugar Cookie Cocktail, a festive treat that combines the rich flavors of Reese's with the sweetness of a holiday favorite. This cocktail features a rim coated in colorful sprinkles, adding a playful touch to every sip. Topped with a generous swirl of whipped cream and crowned with a Reese's Sugar Cookie Miniature!

Sugar Cookie Cocktail Hershey's Golden Almond Double Chocolate Martini The Hershey's Golden Almond Double Chocolate Martini the perfect mix of sweetness, nuttiness, and decadence! Each sip takes you to a magical place, where the combination of Hershey's syrup, alcohol, fresh chocolate ganache and Hershey's Golden Almond add to its unique flavor.

Double Chocolate Martini York Peppermint Patty Spiked Melted Hot Chocolate York Peppermint Patty Spiked Melted Hot Chocolate is a decadent treat that combines the richness of whole melted bars of Hershey's Milk Chocolate and Hershey's Special Dark Bars. This indulgent drink is enhanced with a refreshing shot of crème de menthe, topped with a generous swirl of whipped cream and crowned with a York Peppermint Patty for an extra touch of minty goodness.

Peppermint Patty Spiked Melted Hot Chocolate

Returning Fan Favorite Experiences

Photos with Santa, Dr. Seuss's The Grinch & Max From November 15 through December 31 , guests can stop by the Character Corner at the Hershey, PA , Times Square, and Niagara Falls locations to snap a picture with Santa and Dr. Seuss's The Grinch. Dr. Seuss's Max will be at the Hershey, PA location only as well.

The Grinch & Max Breakfast with Santa Tickets are available for November (16-17, 23-24 & 30) and December (1, 7-8, 14-15 & 21-22) from 7-9am . Join your hosts Mr. & Mrs. Claus for our annual warm breakfast buffet! Your ticket to this beloved tradition also features many extras, including our new attraction, photos, festive activities, visits with Hershey's Characters and so many more surprises.

Hershey's Holiday Chocolate House The annual sweetest house in town is decorated entirely with Hershey's chocolate and candy and supports the Children's Miracle Network. Fans can watch the construction of the Chocolate House between November 4-15 and even take a photo with Santa in front once complete at select times! The Hershey's Holiday Chocolate House will be on display throughout November and December during operating hours.

Holiday Chocolate House Cookies & Cheer with Mrs. Claus Join Mrs. Claus and Hersh as they explore the wonderful world of holiday baking, as only Hershey's can do! Mrs. Claus will introduce everyone to The Elf Bakery decorating method and share some bakery secrets from the Hershey's Chocolate World Bakery! Of course there will be cookies to enjoy, milk to sip, and carols to be sung! Visit HERE for timing and more information.

New Year's Eve Celebration Start 2025 off in a sweet way! We're celebrating with a family-friendly celebration, complete with a DJ, visits from the Hershey's Characters and more! Visit HERE for timing information.



Check out Hershey's Chocolate World's website and social channels for additional information on upcoming offerings, operating hours and attraction news!

*Travel Age West, 2024 Holiday Travel Trends

About Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction

Founded in 1973 with its flagship location in Hershey, PA, the Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is the only place to explore Hershey's beloved brands such as Hershey's, Kisses, Reese's, and KIT KAT® 365 days a year, using all five senses.

The attraction offers a sweet world of exclusive treats and fun for the whole family, including iconic experiences such as the Hershey's Chocolate Factory Tour, Create Your Own Candy Bar, Reese's Stuff Your Cup, Hershey's largest candy store and so much more. Hershey's Chocolate World has locations globally including Hershey, PA, Times Square in New York City, Las Vegas, NV, Niagara Falls, and Singapore.

Hershey's Chocolate World is part of The Hershey Experience, the direct-to-consumer, experiential division of The Hershey Company that provides food and non-food licensing as well as a one-of-a-kind, exclusive shopping experience on shop.hersheys.com. As part of the Hershey Company, the attraction is committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably.

To learn more visit https://www.chocolateworld.com/home.html

Follow:

https://www.instagram.com/hersheyschocolateworld/

https://www.tiktok.com/@hersheyschocolateworld?lang=en

https://www.facebook.com/HersheysChocolateWorld/

SOURCE Hershey's Chocolate World