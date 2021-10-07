Herspiegel Consulting Named One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herspiegel Consulting, LLC., a full-service life science consulting firm that specializes in commercial strategy and execution, was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in PA. The awards program began in 2005 and is promoted by the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Team PA Foundation, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – PA State Council and Best Companies Group.

"It's an honor to be named one of the top places to work in Pennsylvania and it's a tribute to our people and the culture they have created at Herspiegel Consulting," Brent Herspiegel, Founder and President, Herspiegel Consulting, said. Hayes MacArthur, Chief People Officer adds "Our Herspiegel colleagues created a great place to work and they deliver great work. This combination builds an exciting foundation for our continued growth."