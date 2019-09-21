Herta Leads Honda Sweep Indy Car Qualifying In Monterey
- Colton Herta claims IndyCar Series pole at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi round out top three qualifiers for Honda
- Sunday's season finale will determine drivers' and manufacturers' titles
Sep 21, 2019, 19:49 ET
MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT IndyCar Series rookie standout Colton Herta edged five-time series champion Scott Dixon to claim the pole today for Sunday's season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. In an exciting final round of knockout qualifying, Herta's last lap time of 1:10.1405 bettered Dixon's best effort by just over four one-hundredths of a second. Today's run is the third pole of the season for Herta, and the eighth of the 2019 season for Honda.
Dixon will start on the outside of the front row, second, as the Chip Ganassi Racing driver maintains an outside shot at claiming his sixth series championship in tomorrow's 90-lap contest. Primary championship contenders Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden will start third and fourth, respectively. Advancing to the "Fast Six" final qualifying round for the third time this season, James Hinchcliffe qualified fifth in his Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda; while the fourth and final championship contender, Simon Pagenaud, will start sixth.
Heading into tomorrow's season finale, Honda holds a 34-point advantage over Chevrolet in the battle for the 2019 Manufacturers' Championship (1351-1317). In the Drivers' Championship fight, Rossi trails Newgarden by 41 points (593-552). Pagenaud lies third with 551 points, while Dixon rounds out the title hopefuls with 508 points. This weekend's season-finale race is a "double-points" event, with 100 points awarded for a race win rather than the usual 50.
Television coverage of the final round of the 2019 season begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.
Colton Herta (Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda) Pole qualifier, third pole of 2019 in his rookie IndyCar Series season: "This team has been great all weekend, and the car is phenomenal. We've had such good pace. It seems like we've made some real gains in recent weeks, both on the team side and my side. At the start of the year, I was hoping to be in this position by the end of the season – fighting for top six starting positions. Once you know you can do it [qualify on the pole] it kind of relieves a lot of the stress. You know you can make the fast six [final qualifying] and will be really disappointed if you don't. I'm really looking forward to the start of the race tomorrow from the best seat in the house!"
NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Circuit: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (2.238-mile road course) Monterey, Calif.
Weather: Sunny, warm, 86 degrees F
|
Top-12, Honda Qualifying Results:
|
Ps.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
Best Time
|
Notes
|
1.
|
Colton Herta-R
|
Harding Steinbrenner Racing
|
Honda
|
1:10.1405
|
114.867 mph average
|
2.
|
Scott Dixon
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Honda
|
1:10.1831
|
+0.0426 seconds
|
3.
|
Alexander Rossi
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Honda
|
1:10.2105
|
Fast Six Final Qualifying
|
4.
|
Josef Newgarden
|
Team Penske
|
Chevrolet
|
1:10.6719
|
Fast Six Final Qualifying
|
5.
|
James Hinchcliffe
|
Arrow Schmidt Peterson
|
Honda
|
1:10.8003
|
Fast Six Final Qualifying
|
6.
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
Team Penske
|
Chevrolet
|
1:10.8616
|
Fast Six Final Qualifying
|
7.
|
Will Power
|
Team Penske
|
Chevrolet
|
1:10.6086
|
2nd Round Qualifying
|
8.
|
Graham Rahal
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|
Honda
|
1:10.6296
|
2nd Round Qualifying
|
9.
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Honda
|
1:10.6919
|
2nd Round Qualifying
|
10.
|
Max Chilton
|
Carlin Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
1:10.7257
|
2nd Round Qualifying
|
11.
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
Arrow Schmidt Peterson
|
Honda
|
1:11.1666
|
2nd Round Qualifying
|
12.
|
Santino Ferrucci-R
|
Dale Coyne Racing
|
Honda
|
1:12.4137
|
2nd Round Qualifying
|
Other Honda Results
|
13.
|
Conor Daly
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Honda
|
1:10.7787
|
1st Round, Group 1
|
14.
|
Felix Rosenqvist-R
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Honda
|
1:10.5649
|
1st Round, Group 2
|
16.
|
Takuma Sato
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|
Honda
|
1:10.8393
|
1st Round, Group 2
|
17.
|
Zach Veach
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Honda
|
1:10.8407
|
1st Round, Group 1
|
19.
|
Sebastien Bourdais
|
DCR with Vasser-Sullivan
|
Honda
|
1:11.0095
|
1st Round, Group 1
|
22.
|
Marco Andretti
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Honda
|
1:11.0527
|
1st Round, Group 2
|
24.
|
Jack Havey
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
Honda
|
1:11.2710
|
1st Round, Group 2
SOURCE Honda Racing/HPD
