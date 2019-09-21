Herta Leads Honda Sweep Indy Car Qualifying In Monterey

- Colton Herta claims IndyCar Series pole at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

- Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi round out top three qualifiers for Honda

- Sunday's season finale will determine drivers' and manufacturers' titles

MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT IndyCar Series rookie standout Colton Herta edged five-time series champion Scott Dixon to claim the pole today for Sunday's season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.  In an exciting final round of knockout qualifying, Herta's last lap time of 1:10.1405 bettered Dixon's best effort by just over four one-hundredths of a second.  Today's run is the third pole of the season for Herta, and the eighth of the 2019 season for Honda.

IndyCar Series rookie sensation Colton Herta captured his third pole of the season Saturday in qualifying at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for Sunday’s season-finale race.
Dixon will start on the outside of the front row, second, as the Chip Ganassi Racing driver maintains an outside shot at claiming his sixth series championship in tomorrow's 90-lap contest.  Primary championship contenders Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden will start third and fourth, respectively.  Advancing to the "Fast Six" final qualifying round for the third time this season, James Hinchcliffe qualified fifth in his Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda; while the fourth and final championship contender, Simon Pagenaud, will start sixth.

Heading into tomorrow's season finale, Honda holds a 34-point advantage over Chevrolet in the battle for the 2019 Manufacturers' Championship (1351-1317).  In the Drivers' Championship fight, Rossi trails Newgarden by 41 points (593-552).  Pagenaud lies third with 551 points, while Dixon rounds out the title hopefuls with 508 points.  This weekend's season-finale race is a "double-points" event, with 100 points awarded for a race win rather than the usual 50.

Television coverage of the final round of the 2019 season begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.

Colton Herta (Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda) Pole qualifier, third pole of 2019 in his rookie IndyCar Series season: "This team has been great all weekend, and the car is phenomenal.  We've had such good pace.  It seems like we've made some real gains in recent weeks, both on the team side and my side.  At the start of the year, I was hoping to be in this position by the end of the season – fighting for top six starting positions.  Once you know you can do it [qualify on the pole] it kind of relieves a lot of the stress.  You know you can make the fast six [final qualifying] and will be really disappointed if you don't.  I'm really looking forward to the start of the race tomorrow from the best seat in the house!"

NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Circuit:  WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (2.238-mile road course) Monterey, Calif.
Weather:  Sunny, warm, 86 degrees F

Top-12, Honda Qualifying Results:

Ps.

Driver    

Team

Manufacturer

Best Time

Notes

1.

Colton Herta-R

Harding Steinbrenner Racing

Honda

1:10.1405

114.867 mph average

2.

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

1:10.1831

+0.0426 seconds

3.

Alexander Rossi

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:10.2105

Fast Six Final Qualifying

4.

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

Chevrolet

1:10.6719

Fast Six Final Qualifying

5.

James Hinchcliffe

Arrow Schmidt Peterson 

Honda

1:10.8003

Fast Six Final Qualifying

6.

Simon Pagenaud

Team Penske

Chevrolet

1:10.8616

Fast Six Final Qualifying

7.

Will Power

Team Penske

Chevrolet

1:10.6086

2nd Round Qualifying

8.

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Honda

1:10.6296

2nd Round Qualifying

9.

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:10.6919

2nd Round Qualifying

10.

Max Chilton

Carlin Racing

Chevrolet

1:10.7257

2nd Round Qualifying

11.

Marcus Ericsson

Arrow Schmidt Peterson 

Honda

1:11.1666

2nd Round Qualifying

12.

Santino Ferrucci-R

Dale Coyne Racing            

Honda

1:12.4137

2nd Round Qualifying






Other Honda Results

13.

Conor Daly

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:10.7787

1st Round, Group 1

14.

Felix Rosenqvist-R

Chip Ganassi Racing          

Honda

1:10.5649

1st Round, Group 2

16.

Takuma Sato

Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Honda

1:10.8393

1st Round, Group 2

17.

Zach Veach

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:10.8407

1st Round, Group 1

19.

Sebastien Bourdais

DCR with Vasser-Sullivan  

Honda

1:11.0095

1st Round, Group 1

22.

Marco Andretti

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:11.0527

1st Round, Group 2

24.

Jack Havey

Meyer Shank Racing          

Honda

1:11.2710

1st Round, Group 2

