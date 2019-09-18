Hertz and Hendrick Motorsports Introduce Exclusive High-Performance Camaros to Rent and Win

Auto racing fans and car enthusiasts alike can rev up their ride with the 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 and 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro SS, which will be fashioned in the signature Hertz yellow and black color scheme with custom wheels, interior badging and full performance upgrades outfitted by NASCAR's most successful team. Throughout Fall 2019, only 224 custom Camaros will roll into Hertz airport locations in select cities, including Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte, N.C., Dallas, Texas, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Ft. Myers, Fla., Houston, Texas, Las Vegas, Nev., Los Angeles, Calif., Miami, Fla., Nashville, Tenn., Orlando, Fla., Phoenix, Ariz., San Diego, Calif., San Francisco, Calif., and Tampa, Fla.

"We're delighted to partner with Hendrick Motorsports to unveil our limited-edition 2020 Camaros," said Hertz Senior Vice President Jayesh Patel. "Both vehicles provide a powerful and exhilarating driving experience that we can't wait to share with our customers. We have a rich history of providing custom high-performance vehicles for rent, and we're thrilled to build on that legacy with this latest collaboration with Hendrick Motorsports."

Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

The 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 will be outfitted with a 6.2L V8 engine and a roaring 750 horsepower, with features including a larger Callaway Supercharger; custom Hertz wheels; custom Hertz lighted door sill plates; embroidered headrests with Hertz-sponsored Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron's signature and the No. 24 team logo; Hertz fender badges; and a Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports plaque denoting the individual numbering of the 24 custom Camaros.

Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro SS

Equipped with 480 horsepower and a 6.2L V8 engine, the 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro SS is optimized with 20-inch satin black wheels; a Performance Upgrade Package inclusive of a Chevrolet Cold Air Intake and Chevrolet Cat-back Dual Exhaust Upgrade System; custom exterior graphics package; strut tower bar with Hendrick Motorsports branding; custom Hertz lighted door sill plates; embroidered headrests with the No. 24 team logo and William Byron's signature; Hertz fender badges; and a Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports plaque denoting the individual numbering of the 200 custom Camaros.

Scoring the Ultimate Ride

To celebrate the debut of the limited-edition Camaros, customers can participate in The Hertz Ultimate Ride Sweepstakes* – beginning Sept. 18, through Nov. 15, 2019 – for a chance to win a 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro SS. Five finalists will also win an exclusive driving experience in Charlotte that includes:

A driving experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron

Private behind-the-scenes tour of the Hendrick Motorsports facilities

NASCAR Hall of Fame passes

Lunch with Byron's No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team

At the track, the five finalists will receive a specially coded key. The finalist with the key that starts the 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro SS will win a piece of automotive history.

Participants can register for a chance to win at Hertz.com/CamaroSweepstakes. Additional entries can be earned by renting with Hertz, signing up for the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® loyalty program and sharing the sweepstakes with friends via social media and email.

A Winning Partnership

Hertz and Hendrick Motorsports have enjoyed a formal partnership since 2018, with Hertz serving as a primary sponsor of driver William Byron and his iconic No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"As a race car driver, I have a huge appreciation for performance vehicles," Byron said. "The fact that Hertz is offering cars of this caliber to its customers is really amazing. After personally driving one of the custom Camaros, it's as close as you can get to an actual race car out on the road. Hertz and Hendrick Motorsports have outdone themselves."

"We have a tremendous partnership with Hertz," said Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick. "Cars are my passion, so seeing this program come together is especially exciting for me. We've never undertaken a project like this in the history of our team. These custom Camaros are going to be a huge hit with car enthusiasts and customers who are looking for a special experience. Hertz has truly taken this to the next level."

To learn more and reserve the 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 and 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro SS, visit Hertz.com/CustomCamaro.

*About the Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The sweepstakes runs from September 18, 2019 until November 15, 2019 and is open to all legal U.S. residents residing in the 48 contiguous U.S. states and District of Columbia who are 25 years and older. Void where prohibited by law. The Hertz Corporation is the sponsor of the sweepstakes. Subject to full official rules at Hertz.com/CamaroSweepstakes.

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 255 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

