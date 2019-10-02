Hertz and Lufthansa launch 'Travel Seamless' campaign to mark partnership renewal, offering customers a premium experience

To mark the ongoing partnership, which began in 2013, a new co-branded, two-year campaign from Hertz and Lufthansa will launch on October 1st. The campaign underscores both brands' premium offerings – Hertz's range of luxury vehicles and Lufthansa's top modern aircraft – and is encapsulated by the message: "Premium in the Air and Premium on the Road – Travel Seamless."

Vincent Gillet, Hertz VP of International Marketing, said: "Hertz and Lufthansa offer customers a seamless, premium travel experience. This partnership extension bolsters our relationship with one of the world's best airlines, and is significant in highlighting both brands' premium offerings. As a result of this ongoing partnership, customers will be able to continue to enjoy a wide range of mutual benefits."

Erik Mosch, Vice President Product Management Ancillary Services

Lufthansa Group, said: "At Lufthansa we consider travelling not just a flight, but an end-to-end journey. The 'Travel Seamless' marketing campaign in collaboration with Hertz perfectly supports Lufthansa's ambition to provide its customers with a smooth transition from air to road on a premium level."

Customer benefits

As part of the companies' latest campaign, from October 1 to December 15, 2019, members of Lufthansa's frequent flyer and awards programme 'Miles & More' can earn six times the amount of frequent flyer miles - the equivalent of 3,000 miles per rental - when renting with Hertz at the more than 190 international destinations where Lufthansa flies to. Bookings have to be made by November 15, 2019. Hertz has been successfully partnering with Miles & More for over 20 years, providing its more than 36 million members with special discounts and award miles on car rentals.

In addition, Hertz 24/7 powers the Lufthansa CarPool, a fleet of car sharing technology enabled vehicles for Lufthansa's employees in seven important German cities. Hertz also operates as Lufthansa's exclusive partner for the provision of corporate car rental services to the airline's employees globally and, when occasional flight disruptions take place, it provides car rental vehicles on demand for customers and crew.

Seamless Travel

The 'Seamless Travel' campaign launches on October 1st with brand design and marketing elements illustrating the partnership across a host of customer touchpoints, including airline on-board cups and flyers, inflight entertainment, lounge screens, newsletter, Hertz website, Hertz location screens, Hertz Gold Plus Rewards emails, Lufthansa website (lh.com) and social media.

The video of the campaign was shot on location at Frankfurt airport (Lufthansa's base) and on the west coast of Ireland. It cleverly exemplifies the brand proposition by showing a traveller enjoying a seamless transition between his journey in the air and on the road.

The visuals on board the flight and in the car show freedom and stress-free travel, highlighting the premium service that both companies provide.

More information about Lufthansa's new premium brand is available at:

https://www.lufthansagroup.com/en/themes/explore-the-new.html

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

