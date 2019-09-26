Hertz and Team Rubicon Partner to Support Disaster Relief

ESTERO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hertz Corporation (NYSE: HTZ), one of the world's largest car rental companies, and Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization, are pleased to announce their new partnership. The two organizations are joining forces to bring their resources and expertise together to help natural disaster survivors—like those from recent Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Imelda—get back on their feet.

The Team Rubicon partnership is the centerpiece of Hertz's disaster relief pillar, which is intended to foster resilient communities following natural disasters and assist employees during unexpected emergencies. Hertz is investing in Team Rubicon to ensure the organization is equipped with the necessary resources to quickly respond whenever and wherever needed. This year alone, Team Rubicon has launched dozens of disaster response operations globally.

"Hertz has a long-standing commitment to the communities where our customers and employees live and work through our company's global giving and volunteerism pillars – educational support, environmental stewardship and disaster relief," said Leslie Hunziker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Sustainability. "We've found that partnering with Team Rubicon on disaster relief, with its more than 90,000 veteran volunteers, is one of the most effective ways we can give aid to those affected by natural disasters and help them take steps toward recovery and rebuilding."

"We'd like to thank Hertz for their commitment and support of our mission to help people prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises," said President and Chief Operations Officer, Art delaCruz. "In 2019, Team Rubicon has already launched 87 disaster response operations in the U.S. and around the world – including a large-scale response to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and to Tropical Storm Imelda in Southeast Texas where greyshirts, or TR volunteers, are clearing debris and repairing homes. Hertz's partnership will help fuel our mission by allowing us to move people, equipment, and resources into and around disaster zones as we support disaster survivors and help storm-damaged communities stabilize and recover."

"Hertz and Team Rubicon share similar values. Both organizations are committed to supporting military veterans—Hertz through its recruiting and hiring efforts, Team Rubicon through its mission that pairs the skills and experiences of military veterans and first responders with communities impacted by disaster," added Hunziker. "I'm incredibly proud of the impact this partnership will have on those who need it most—people devastated by natural disasters. Together, Hertz and Team Rubicon will be there for them."

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization that serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experiences to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Programs and services are made possible by the support of individual donors, corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers across the country. To join or support Team Rubicon's mission, visit www.teamrubiconusa.org

SOURCE The Hertz Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hertz.com

