Hertz Announces Departure of Paul Stone; Search For New Chief Operating Officer Underway

News provided by

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 07:30 ET

ESTERO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTZ) today announced that Paul Stone, Chief Operations Officer and President, will step down from his role effective September 30, 2023, to pursue opportunities in the retail sector, where he began his career. Paul will remain employed with the company in a transitional capacity through October 31, 2023.

The company will conclude a search for a Chief Operating Officer in short order. In the interim, key operations leadership will report directly to Stephen M. Scherr, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

"I want to thank Paul for his leadership at Hertz, particularly through the company's restructuring," said Scherr. "I look forward to completing the leadership team, focused on transforming the future of Hertz, with the selection of a new COO."

"Hertz's progress under Stephen's leadership has been impressive, and I am confident that the team he has built will deliver meaningful value for customers and shareholders in the years ahead," said Stone.

ABOUT HERTZ
The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

HERTZ REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS: REVENUE OF $2.4 BILLION, NET INCOME OF $139 MILLION AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA OF $347 MILLION

Hertz Names Alexandra Brooks as Chief Financial Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.