Hertz Announces Lauren Fritts as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

ESTERO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) – one of the leading global car rental companies – today announced that Lauren Fritts will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, effective Sept. 30. In this role, Fritts will report to CEO Gil West and oversee Hertz's global communications functions, with a focus on strengthening the company's brand narrative and strategy, enhancing internal and external communications, driving impact communications, and leading corporate reputation.

Lauren Fritts, Hertz Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Hertz (PRNewsfoto/Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.)

"Lauren will be a great addition to our recently enhanced leadership team, bringing a fresh, integrated approach to how we engage with and tell our story to our most valued stakeholders, including our 27,000 global employees," said Gil West, Hertz's chief executive officer. "As we elevate our operational performance and provide an unmatched customer experience, I look forward to Lauren's leadership and collaboration to build a stronger business and reinvigorate our brands."

Fritts brings to Hertz nearly two decades of senior leadership experience in communications and marketing across both the private and public sectors. Most recently, as Chief Corporate Affairs and Marketing Officer at WeWork, she led a comprehensive global strategy encompassing corporate communications, brand development and marketing initiatives. Her oversight included internal and external communications, public affairs, crisis management and both brand and growth marketing strategies. During her tenure, Fritts played a pivotal role in redefining WeWork's brand amid a critical company turnaround, demonstrating her ability to navigate complex corporate landscapes.

"I'm honored to join the Hertz team as we redefine what it means to be a pioneer in the industry. As an iconic global brand and a leader in mobility for more than a century, we have a unique opportunity to tell our story through compelling communications that meet our customers and employees where they are. I look forward to building on the trust that generations have placed in Hertz and introducing a new era of customers to our incredible brands," said Lauren Fritts.

Prior to WeWork, Fritts served as Digital and Deputy Communications Director for Governor Chris Christie, overseeing communications strategy during his administration in New Jersey and his 2016 presidential campaign. She began her career in cable news, where she spent nearly a decade as a producer, gaining extensive experience in media relations, strategic communications and broadcast journalism.

