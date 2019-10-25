Hertz Awards Sweepstakes Winner A "Life-Changing" Prize

Hassell, a retired school librarian aide with two adult children and four grandchildren, intends to create many memories with her family with the grand prize, which is valued at more than $40,000. Although she is unable to take the trip to Hawaii, she plans to use the money to donate to a local dog rescue organization, go on a road trip and help her children take her grandkids to Disney World® as she and her husband of 47 years did when their children were younger.

"I heard about the sweepstakes from my daughter whose company uses Hertz," said Hassell. "When I got the call that I had won I honestly couldn't believe it – it was a jaw-dropping moment. This is truly life-changing and I can't thank Hertz enough."

Hertz Senior Vice President Jayesh Patel couldn't be more thrilled for Hassell and her family.

"We pride ourselves in having great cars that get you where you need to be, but our ultimate goal is to help people like Mrs. Hassell and others create lasting memories, which we take very seriously," said Patel. "From the quality of vehicles and service and care that our employees provide, to opportunities to win exciting experiences, it's all about making people feel special through gestures big or small."

Hertz is giving people another opportunity to try their luck at winning an amazing prize with the Hertz Ultimate Ride Sweepstakes*. Now through November 15, Hertz is offering the chance to win a 2020 custom Camaro SS, which further accelerates its partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and sponsorship of race car driver William Byron. Five finalists will also win a VIP experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway. To enter and see official rules, visit Hertz.com/CamaroSweepstakes.

*About the Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The sweepstakes runs from September 18, 2019 until November 15, 2019 and is open to all legal U.S. residents residing in the 48 contiguous U.S. states and District of Columbia who are 25 years and older. Void where prohibited by law. The Hertz Corporation is the sponsor of the sweepstakes. Subject to full official rules at Hertz.com/CamaroSweepstakes.

