Hertz Celebrates Multiple Award Wins in 2019 for Excellent Service and Customer Loyalty

ESTERO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz (NYSE: HTZ), one of the most iconic car rental brands, has earned several accolades from top influencers in the travel industry throughout 2019.

"We're thrilled that the biggest names in the travel industry are continuing to recognize Hertz year after year," said Hertz President and CEO Kathryn Marinello. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible experience, and these awards are a reflection of the hard work our employees put into making that happen every day."

Exceptional Service

Hertz remains relentlessly focused on what matters most to its customers, listening to their feedback and acting on it to improve their experience. Earlier this year Hertz earned the No. 1 overall ranking in the J.D. Power 2019 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study – a direct result of the company's commitment to providing caring, personalized service, offering top-rated vehicles and investing in customer-centric technologies that enhance the travel experience. In addition to earning the highest score in overall Customer Satisfaction, the company took the top spot in multiple categories for its fast and easy-to-use service including the reservation process, pick-up process, return process and cost and fees.

This year thousands of Global Traveler magazine readers voted in the GT Tested Reader Survey Awards to honor Hertz with the title of Best Car Rental Company for the sixth consecutive year, and Millennial readers of Global Traveler's sister web publication, trazeetravel.com, voted in the 2019 Trazees Awards to name Hertz as their Favorite Car Rental Company.

For the seventh consecutive year, Hertz received the Women's Choice Award® for America's Most Recommended™ Car Rental Brand. The Women's Choice Awards are based on a national survey distributed to tens of thousands of women across the country who were asked to select brands they would highly recommend to family and friends, and Hertz won in multiple categories, including Business Travel, Loyalty Programs, Overall Customer Service and Best Value.

Additionally, more than 100,000 readers of the online publication The Points Guy (TPG) voted Hertz as the Best Car Rental Company in the 2019 TPG Awards, and Hertz earned the title of Leading Car Rental Company in more than 40 regions and countries from the World Travel Awards.

Hertz was also named Best in Car Rentals for the Domestic and International categories in the 17th annual Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, an honor that Hertz has received several years in a row.

Leaders in the Industry

Hertz leaders were recognized in 2019 for the innovation and outstanding leadership they have contributed to the travel industry. Hertz President and CEO Kathryn Marinello was recently named to Business Travel News' 2019 list of the Most Influential People in Business Travel, and two other Hertz executives – Susan Jacobs, senior vice president, global Dollar and Thrifty brands, and Laura Smith, senior vice president, global Customer Experience – received accolades from WINit by GBTA, a network for driving positive change for the career mobility of women in travel-related industries. Jacobs received the Most Innovative Trailblazer Award, which celebrates the business success and creativity of a woman who advances innovation by developing and creating new ideas, while Smith was honored with the Rising Female Leader Award for her impressive career path at Hertz, which began 17 years ago managing a small team in Dublin, Ireland.

The Hertz marketing team was honored as well with Gold Magellan Awards from Travel Weekly magazine for the Hertz Corvette Sweepstakes and Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR advertising campaigns.

Best in Customer Loyalty

Hertz's best-in-class loyalty program was awarded when FlyerTalk, the popular online community of frequent travelers, voted the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® program the Best Rewards Program in the Drive category across every geographic region in the world – the Americas, Europe/Africa and Middle East/Asia/Oceana – for the eighth consecutive year. The program earned FlyerTalk Awards for Outstanding Benefit globally as well for the following member benefits: Hertz Ultimate Choice (Americas), Five Star and President's Circle (Europe/Africa) and Platinum Elite service (Middle East/Asia/Oceana).

The Hertz Gold Plus Rewards program was further honored with several Frequent Traveler (FT) Awards. The program won in nearly every category for the Americas –– Best Overall Promotion, Best Elite Program, Best Loyalty Customer Service and Program of the Year. In recognition of Hertz's innovation in the loyalty industry, the Loyalty Titan Panel of the FT Awards –– comprised of notable leaders in the loyalty industry –– honored the program with the coveted Titan Award, which is awarded to one hotel, airline and car rental company each year.

For more information about Hertz, visit Hertz.com.

About Hertz

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world and currently ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR, Mobile Wi-Fi, and more. Beyond car rental, Hertz is one of the top 10 sellers of pre-owned vehicles in the U.S. with more than 80 Hertz Car Sales retail locations nationwide. Wherever and whenever you need to go, at Hertz, we're here to get you there. To learn more or reserve a vehicle, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation.

SOURCE The Hertz Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hertz.com

