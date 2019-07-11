Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty Welcome Debit Cards in Europe, Offering Customers Greater Choice and Convenience in Time for the Summer Holiday Season

LONDON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Europe Ltd, part of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ), has announced that customers of Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty can now rent a car using a valid debit card in a host of countries across Europe. The new, easy payment option gives customers with a Debit Mastercard or other recognised debit cards access to standard car and van rentals at key European locations, opening up the rental market for new users in time for the summer holiday season.

The updated policy applies to locations in Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Slovakia, mainland Spain and the UK.

Although the majority of people renting cars today pay with a credit card, many people across Europe do not have access to one. In addition, recent Mastercard research shows that people are increasingly using their debit card. In 2016, more than seventy percent (70%) of all card payment transactions in Europe were made with debit cards, representing over €2 trillion in card payments1, with additional research showing that fifty percent (50%) of people carry debit cards only2.

Tracy Gehlan, Senior Vice President, Hertz Europe, commented: "A significant number of people do not have access to a credit card or simply prefer to use their debit card for certain transactions. With the holiday season fast approaching, we are pleased to make it easier for our customers to pay by debit card in thousands of locations across Europe. The new 'pay your own way' option is all about offering customers greater flexibility, convenience and choice in how they rent from us, putting them in the driving seat."

Gehlan added: "As part of our ongoing commitment to customer excellence, our guests wishing to use a debit card can expect the same ease of service as with a credit card."

Mauro Fiorentino, Vice President of Merchant Partnerships at Mastercard commented: "We know people's choice of how to pay differs, so it's essential we work together with partners like Hertz to broaden acceptance and give customers that choice in how to pay. Enabling Debit Mastercard acceptance at Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty is a major step forward and it will improve the overall customer experience for our cardholders across Europe."

Customers who prefer to use a debit card must have a Debit Mastercard or other recognised debit cards, and will undergo the same ID and Driving Licence checks before renting the vehicle. A pre-authorised deposit for the vehicle will be held on the customer's account.

Once the vehicle has been returned, reserved amount/deposit will be released less any owed charges. Typically, it can take four to seven days for the customer's deposit to appear back in their account, depending on the card issuer. Hertz advises customers to check with their card issuer for further details.

Further details along with the terms and conditions of the new policy, can be found on https://www.hertz.co.uk/p/debit-card-information

1 Source: Retail Banking Research – Cards Issuing and Acquiring Europe, 2016

2 Source: Lafferty Group, RBR (Retail Banking Report), ECB Payment Statistics

Additional Notes

Further details on how the updated policy works:

At the time of pick-up the main driver will need to present a valid driver's licence, a passport or ID card, and the credit or debit card that was used for the booking online. This MUST be presented by the person in whose name the vehicle was booked.

Hertz, Dollar or Thrifty will reserve credit (if paying with a credit card) or take a pre-authorised deposit (if paying with a debit card) to cover the estimated charges arising from the customer's rental, including a full tank of fuel. The reserved credit/deposit will be released on final calculation and payment of the rental charges on return (minus any charges). Customers should check with their card issuer on when their deposit will appear in their account (est. 4-7 days, but it could take up to 30 days).

At the time of rental, credit or charge cards must have available credit, and acceptable debit/check cards must have available funds, sufficient to pay the estimated amount of the rental charges plus the credit reserved or deposit pre-authorised by Hertz, Dollar or Thrifty.

Customers may find a slight variation between the exchange rate received when collecting their car compared to when they return it. The exchange rate is given to customers by their bank, so customers are advised to refer to their bank's policy for more information.

For some car groups (Premium) the driver may be required to present one or two credit cards. Details can be found in the Forms of Payment information.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

SOURCE The Hertz Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hertz.com

