Hertz Donates Custom Camaro ZL1 that Raises $250,000 for the Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation at Auction

"Hertz is thrilled our donation of the Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 yielded such amazing results for the Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation, with whom we've partnered for several years," said Laura Smith, Hertz Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience. "At Hertz, we love helping people travel and make memories, so it's an honor to support our partnership with this donation along with the in-kind rental cars we provide that help families facing unimaginable circumstances get away and spend time together."

Last summer, Hertz donated the Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 to JAJF, but the Foundation had to delay its plans to auction off the vehicle due to the pandemic. Fortunately, the delay did not curb interest. The Barrett-Jackson Auction delivered impressive results that exceeded JAJF's expectations.

"We are so thankful to Hertz and their continued partnership," said Jon Albert, Founder and President of the Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation. "Our organization will never be bashful on behalf of these children who are losing their young moms and dads at such a vulnerable time. The investment that Hertz made and now the investment that Brenda and Rick Nielsen have made in us is a legacy. This will help sustain the Foundation and bring mores smiles and joy to families who are tragically touched by cancer."

"I am overjoyed and blessed to be able to contribute to this remarkable foundation," said Brenda Nielsen, buyer of the 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1. "As a cancer survivor, the opportunity to support families affected by cancer means the world to me."

Hertz, which has a rich history of providing custom high-performance vehicles for rent, introduced the 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 as part of its fleet in 2019. The custom Camaro ZL1 is outfitted with a 6.2L V8 engine and a roaring 750 horsepower, with features including a larger Callaway Supercharger; custom Hertz wheels; custom Hertz lighted door sill plates; embroidered headrests; Hertz fender badges; and a custom plaque denoting the model number.

The Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation was inspired by Jill and Jon Albert's real life story. During Jill's fight with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, Jill, Jon and their two young children quickly realized the disease was not just attacking her body, but it was affecting the entire family. The Alberts knew strong memories of special times together would be both their kids' greatest inheritance. From this notion and inspiration, the Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation (JAJF) was born. The Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation's mission is treating families to WOW! Experiences®, giving children who will lose their Mom or Dad to cancer a timeout to create indispensable memories as a family… while they can. For more information, go to JAJF.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter @JAJForg.

