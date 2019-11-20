Hertz Executives Honored for Innovation and Outstanding Leadership in the Travel Industry at WINit Awards

Susan Jacobs, senior vice president, global Dollar and Thrifty brands, received the Most Innovative Trailblazer Award, which celebrates the business success and creativity of a woman who advances innovation by developing and creating new ideas. Jacobs was recognized in part for spearheading the successful launch and implementation of Dollar Car Rental's industry-leading debit card policy change which has enabled more Dollar customers to rent vehicles.

Laura Smith, senior vice president, global Customer Experience, received the Rising Female Leader Award for her impressive career path at Hertz, which began 17 years ago managing a small team in Dublin, Ireland. Today, Smith oversees the company's global Customer Care and Customer Experience organizations, comprised of thousands of employees. Her leadership is also attributed to the company achieving record high customer satisfaction scores in North America, which was further reinforced with Hertz's No. 1 ranking in the 2019 J.D. Power Rental Car Rental Satisfaction Study.

"Susan and Laura are true role models for leadership and I'm continuously impressed by their ingenuity and passion for the success of our people and customers," said Jodi Allen, Hertz executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "They have made a tremendous impact and I'm thrilled they are being honored for the difference they're making at our company and within the travel industry."

