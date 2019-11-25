Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Appoints Angela Brav as President, Hertz International

Brav, a respected spokesperson for the travel industry, brings 25 years of executive experience with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) in multiple operational and strategic roles in the U.S. and Europe. Most recently as CEO of IHG's European Region, she led the successful turnaround of that business by elevating and leveraging brand, distribution, franchise and technology opportunities. She is based at the car rental company's international headquarters near London, UK., and will report to Hertz President & CEO, Kathryn Marinello.

"Angela brings a proven track record of shaping growth strategy, demonstrating multi-brand capabilities, developing franchise portfolios and exhibiting innovative thought leadership all of which are central to our continued success," said Marinello. "She shares our passion for elevating the customer experience and investing in and developing her teams. She is a strong addition to our leadership team with a focus on strategic, long-term planning for the international business."

About Hertz

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world and currently ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR, Mobile Wi-Fi, and more. Beyond car rental, Hertz is one of the top 10 sellers of pre-owned vehicles in the U.S. with more than 80 Hertz Car Sales retail locations nationwide. Wherever and whenever you need to go, at Hertz, we're here to get you there. To learn more or reserve a vehicle, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation.

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.