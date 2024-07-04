Hertz Global Holdings Inc Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - HTZ

LOS ANGELES, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. ("Hertz" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HTZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of HTZ during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments.

CLASS PERIOD: April 27, 2023 to April 24, 2024

DEADLINE: July 30, 2024

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Hertz downplayed the impact on its business of vehicle depreciation. The Company overstated its customers' demand for the rental of electric vehicles ("EVs"). The Company maintained too many EVs in its fleet to remain profitable. The Company was likely to suffer material losses on the disposition of EVs as well as traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Hertz, investors suffered damages.

