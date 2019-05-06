Hertz Global Holdings Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ESTERO, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) ("Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its first quarter 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Compared to First Quarter 2018:

Total revenues up 2%, up 4% on a constant currency basis

U.S. RAC total revenues up 7%: Transaction Days up 4%, Total RPD up 2%

U.S. RAC Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 15%

Net loss attributable to Hertz Global improved 27%

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA improved 93%

"We continue to drive profitable revenue growth with focus and discipline. In the first quarter, our solid results reflect increased revenue per unit and improved operating margin through strong pricing, volume and fleet management," said Kathryn V. Marinello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hertz Global. "These catalysts, coupled with expanding capabilities in service excellence, marketing segmentation and innovation, and supported by our commitment to operating efficiency, position the company for predictable, sustainable growth, while allowing us to capitalize on strategic opportunities going forward."

For the first quarter 2019, total revenues were $2.1 billion, a 2% increase versus the first quarter 2018. Net loss attributable to Hertz Global was $147 million, or $1.75 loss per diluted share, compared to $202 million, or $2.43 loss per diluted share. The Company reported Adjusted Net Loss for the first quarter 2019 of $83 million, or $0.99 Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share, compared to $131 million, or $1.58, for the same period last year. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was a negative $4 million, compared to negative $59 million.

U.S. RENTAL CAR ("U.S. RAC") SUMMARY

U.S. RAC(1) Three Months Ended

March 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted) 2019

2018



Total revenues $ 1,520



$ 1,426



7 %

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 386



$ 434



(11) %

Direct vehicle operating ("DOE") and selling, general & administrative

("SG&A") expenses $ 1,097



$ 1,026



7 %

DOE and SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenues 72 %

72 %

20

bps Income (loss) before income taxes $ 14



$ (68)



NM

















Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) $ 25



$ (48)



NM



Adjusted Pre-tax Margin 2 %

(3) %

500

bps













Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 7



$ (48)



NM



Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin — %

(3) %

380

bps













Average Vehicles (in whole units) 501,767



478,600



5 %

Vehicle Utilization 79 %

79 %

(60)

bps Transaction Days (in thousands) 35,582



34,203



4 %

Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 41.90



$ 40.93



2 %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 990



$ 975



2 %

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 256



$ 302



(15) %

NM - Not Meaningful

Total U.S. RAC revenues increased 7% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Transaction days grew 4% driven by expanding volume to transportation network company drivers ("TNC"). Pricing, as measured by Total Revenue Per Transaction Day (Total RPD), increased 2% in the quarter, and time and mileage pricing was up 4%, driven by our highest-profit leisure categories and the TNC business year-over-year.

Average vehicles were up 5%, driven by 85% growth in the Company's TNC fleet. Excluding TNC, average vehicles were up 1%. Higher revenue and stable Utilization led to a 2% increase in Total RPU, an important measure of asset efficiency.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 15% on favorable vehicle acquisition prices, continued strength in residual values and an increase in the number of vehicle dispositions through the Company's higher-return channels year over year.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA improved $55 million in the first quarter and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin expanded 380 basis points, driven by higher revenue and lower vehicle depreciation.

INTERNATIONAL RENTAL CAR ("INTERNATIONAL RAC") SUMMARY

International RAC(1) Three Months Ended

March 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted) 2019

2018



Total revenues $ 433



$ 468



(7) %

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 97



$ 102



(5) %

DOE and SG&A expenses $ 338



$ 360



(6) %

DOE and SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenues 78 %

77 %

110

bps Income (loss) before income taxes $ (24)



$ (12)



100 %















Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) $ (18)



$ (6)



200 %

Adjusted Pre-tax Margin (4) %

(1) %

(290)

bps













Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ (13)



$ —



NM



Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin (3) %

— %

(300)

bps













Average Vehicles (in whole units) 152,747



148,700



3 %

Vehicle Utilization 74 %

75 %

(90)

bps Transaction Days (in thousands) 10,127



9,974



2 %

Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 42.56



$ 43.41



(2) %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 941



$ 971



(3) %

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 212



$ 211



— %

NM - Not Meaningful

Total International RAC revenues decreased 7% year over year, and were flat on a constant currency basis. Volume was up 2% driven by strong business and leisure growth in Asia Pacific. Total RPD was down 2% partly due to the timing of the Easter holiday in 2019 versus 2018.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was impacted by the decline in revenue, partially offset by lower direct operating expense.

ALL OTHER OPERATIONS SUMMARY

All Other Operations(1) Three Months Ended

March 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions) 2019

2018



Total revenues $ 154



$ 169



(9) %

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges $ 109



$ 125



(13) %

DOE and SG&A expenses $ 13



$ 19



(32) %

DOE and SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenues 8 %

11 %

(280)

bps Income (loss) before income taxes $ 24



$ 19



26 %















Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) $ 25



$ 22



14 %

Adjusted Pre-tax Margin 16 %

13 %

320

bps













Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 22



$ 20



10 %

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 14 %

12 %

250

bps













Average Vehicles (in whole units) - Donlen 192,799



191,600



1 %



All Other Operations primarily is comprised of the Company's Donlen leasing operations. Lower year-over-year revenue and depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges were driven by the impact of a change in presentation for certain leased vehicles in the first quarter of 2019 versus 2018.

(1) Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss), Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are non-GAAP measures. Average Vehicles, Transaction Days, Total RPD, Total RPU Per Month and Depreciation Per Unit Per Month are key metrics. See the accompanying Supplemental Schedules and Definitions for the reconciliations and definitions for each of these non-GAAP measures and key metrics and the reason the Company's management believes that this information is useful to investors.

RESULTS OF THE HERTZ CORPORATION

The GAAP and non-GAAP profitability metrics for Hertz Global's operating subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation ("Hertz"), are materially the same as those for Hertz Global.

EARNINGS WEBCAST INFORMATION

SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial and operating data of Hertz Global. Also included are Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout this earnings release and provides the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and additional purposes for which management uses such measures.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING DATA

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT DATA



Three Months Ended

March 31,

As a Percentage of Total

Revenues (In millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Total revenues $ 2,107



$ 2,063



100 %

100 % Expenses:













Direct vehicle and operating 1,266



1,236



60 %

60 % Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges 592



661



28 %

32 % Selling, general and administrative 234



234



11 %

11 % Interest expense, net:













Vehicle 112



94



5 %

5 % Non-vehicle 71



72



3 %

3 % Total interest expense, net 183



166



9 %

8 % Other (income) expense, net (19)



(3)



(1) %

— % Total expenses 2,256



2,294



107 %

111 % Income (loss) before income taxes (149)



(231)



(7) %

(11) % Income tax (provision) benefit 1



29



— %

1 % Net income (loss) (148)



(202)



(7) %

(10) % Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



—



— %

— % Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ (147)



$ (202)



(7) %

(10) % Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 84



83









Diluted 84



83









Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ (1.75)



$ (2.43)









Diluted $ (1.75)



$ (2.43)

























Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)(a) $ (111)



$ (175)









Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(a) $ (83)



$ (131)









Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(a) $ (0.99)



$ (1.58)









Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a) $ (4)



$ (59)











(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II.

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In millions) As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 554



$ 1,127

Total restricted cash and cash equivalents 452



283

Revenue earning vehicles, net:





U.S. Rental Car 9,871



8,793

International Rental Car 2,330



2,146

All Other Operations 1,567



1,480

Total revenue earning vehicles, net 13,768



12,419

Total assets(a) 24,030



21,382

Total debt 17,257



16,324

Net Vehicle Debt(b) 12,442



11,684

Net Non-vehicle Debt(b) 3,904



3,326

Total stockholders' equity 1,005



1,120



(a) On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted new lease guidance under U.S. GAAP and recorded a net cumulative-effect adjustment of $1.5 billion to recognize assets associated with the Company's leases as of that date.



(b) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule V.

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2019

2018 Cash flows provided by (used in):





Operating activities $ 514



$ 401

Investing activities (1,855)



(1,850)

Financing activities 939



1,877

Effect of exchange rate changes (2)



8

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash

equivalents $ (404)



$ 436









Fleet Growth(a) $ (413)



$ 280

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(a) $ (578)



$ —



(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedules III and IV.

SELECTED UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)



2019

2018



U.S. RAC











Transaction Days (in thousands) 35,582



34,203



4 %

Total RPD(a) $ 41.90



$ 40.93



2 %

Total RPU Per Month(a) $ 990



$ 975



2 %

Average Vehicles 501,767



478,600



5 %

Vehicle Utilization(a) 79 %

79 %

(60)

bps Depreciation Per Unit Per Month(a) $ 256



$ 302



(15) %

Percentage of program vehicles at period end 9 %

9 %

(90)

bps Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) (in millions)(b) $ 25



$ (48)



NM

















International RAC











Transaction Days (in thousands) 10,127



9,974



2 %

Total RPD(a) $ 42.56



$ 43.41



(2) %

Total RPU Per Month(a) $ 941



$ 971



(3) %

Average Vehicles 152,747



148,700



3 %

Vehicle Utilization(a) 74 %

75 %

(90)

bps Depreciation Per Unit Per Month(a) $ 212



$ 211



— %

Percentage of program vehicles at period end 39 %

41 %

(250)

bps Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) (in millions)(b) $ (18)



$ (6)



200 %















All Other Operations











Average Vehicles — Donlen 192,799



191,600



1 %

Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) (in millions)(b) $ 25



$ 22



14 %

NM - Not meaningful

(a) See the accompanying calculations of this key metric in Supplemental Schedule VI.



(b) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II.

Supplemental Schedule I Supplemental Schedule I HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 (In millions) U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global

U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global Total revenues: $ 1,520



$ 433



$ 154



$ —



$ 2,107



$ 1,426



$ 468



$ 169



$ —



$ 2,063

Expenses:





































Direct vehicle and operating 976



284



6



—



1,266



927



300



9



—



1,236

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges 386



97



109



—



592



434



102



125



—



661

Selling, general and administrative 121



54



7



52



234



99



60



10



65



234

Interest expense, net:





































Vehicle 77



23



12



—



112



65



20



9



—



94

Non-vehicle (45)



(1)



(4)



121



71



(31)



(1)



(3)



107



72

Total interest expense, net 32



22



8



121



183



34



19



6



107



166

Other (income) expense, net (9)



—



—



(10)



(19)



—



(1)



—



(2)



(3)

Total expenses 1,506



457



130



163



2,256



1,494



480



150



170



2,294

Income (loss) before income taxes $ 14



$ (24)



$ 24



$ (163)



$ (149)



$ (68)



$ (12)



$ 19



$ (170)



$ (231)

Income tax (provision) benefit















1



















29

Net income (loss)















$ (148)



















$ (202)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















1



















—

Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















$ (147)



















$ (202)

