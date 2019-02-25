Hertz Global Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) ("Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Total revenue increased 10% for the fourth quarter, 8% for the full year

Continued U.S. RAC improvement in pricing, volume and utilization year over year

U.S. RAC Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 15% for the fourth quarter, 16% for the full year

Net loss attributable to Hertz Global was $101 million for the fourth quarter, $225 million for the full year

for the fourth quarter, for the full year Adjusted Corporate EBITDA increased to $49 million for the fourth quarter, $433 million for the full year

"We finished 2018 strong, delivering improvements in rental price, volume, utilization and fleet costs for the full year as a result of targeted strategies, disciplined execution and well-placed investments," said Kathryn V. Marinello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hertz Global. "We have tremendous momentum as we move into 2019 and will focus on continued revenue growth as well as productivity to drive margin expansion, while also launching our technology transformation this year."

For the fourth quarter 2018, total revenues were $2.3 billion, a 10% increase versus the fourth quarter 2017. Net loss attributable to Hertz Global was $101 million, or $1.20 loss per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to Hertz Global of $616 million during the fourth quarter 2017, or $7.42 per diluted share, which included a one-time benefit of $679 million, or $8.18 per diluted share, related to U.S. tax reform. The Company reported Adjusted Net Loss for the fourth quarter 2018 of $46 million, or $0.55 Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share, compared with $64 million, or $0.77 Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share which excludes the one-time tax benefit, for the same period last year. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2018 was $49 million, compared to $21 million in the same period last year.

For the full-year 2018, total revenues were $9.5 billion, an 8% increase versus 2017. Net loss attributable to Hertz Global was $225 million, or $2.68 loss per diluted share compared with net income attributable to Hertz Global of $327 million, or $3.94 per diluted share, in 2017, which included a one-time benefit of $679 million, or $8.18 per diluted share, related to U.S. tax reform. The Company reported Adjusted Net Loss for 2018 of $14 million, or $0.17 Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share compared with $132 million, or $1.59 Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share for 2017. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for 2018 was $433 million versus $267 million for 2017.

U.S. RENTAL CAR ("U.S. RAC") SUMMARY

U.S. RAC (1) Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/

(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted) 2018

2017



Total revenues $ 1,575



$ 1,437



10 %

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 383



$ 426



(10) %

Direct vehicle operating ("DOE") and selling, general & administrative

("SG&A") expenses $ 1,120



$ 1,003



12 %

DOE and SG&A as a percentage of total revenues 71 %

70 %

130

bps Income (loss) before income taxes $ 40



$ (24)



NM

















Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) $ 63



$ 7



800 %

Adjusted Pre-tax Margin 4 %

— %

350

bps













Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 48



$ 10



380 %

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 3 %

1 %

240

bps













Average Vehicles (in whole units) 498,100



470,800



6 %

Vehicle Utilization 81 %

81 %

10

bps Transaction Days (in thousands) 37,036



34,958



6 %

Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 41.88



$ 40.53



3 %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,038



$ 1,003



3 %

Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 256



$ 302



(15) %

NM - Not Meaningful

Total U.S. RAC revenues increased 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The core rental revenue, which excludes rentals to transportation network company drivers ("TNC"), generated 7% growth. Transaction Days for the core rental fleet increased by 2% year-over-year primarily driven by growth in rentals to corporate, insurance replacement and retail leisure customers. Pricing, as measured by Total Revenue Per Day (Total RPD), for the core rental fleet increased 4% in the quarter, and increased 6% when excluding ancillary revenue, driven by growth in our highest-profit leisure categories. TNC rentals generated higher volume and pricing in the quarter.

The Company grew its fleet to meet expansion in its TNC business, where average units increased 76% to 38,000 vehicles, and to address increasing demand in its corporate and retail leisure segments. Utilization improved slightly during the quarter. As a result, Total RPU, an important measure of asset efficiency, increased 3%.

Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 15% as a result of favorable vehicle acquisition prices, stronger residual values and an increase in the number of vehicle dispositions through the Company's higher-return retail and dealer direct sales channels year over year.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA significantly improved to $48 million in the fourth quarter driven by higher revenue and lower vehicle depreciation.

INTERNATIONAL RENTAL CAR ("INTERNATIONAL RAC") SUMMARY

International RAC(1) Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/

(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted) 2018

2017



Total revenues $ 487



$ 487



— %

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 106



$ 105



1 %

Direct vehicle operating ("DOE") and selling, general & administrative

("SG&A") expenses $ 361



$ 365



(1) %

DOE and SG&A as a percentage of total revenues 74 %

75 %

(80)

bps Income (loss) before income taxes $ (2)



$ (4)



(50) %















Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) $ 2



$ 4



(50) %

Adjusted Pre-tax Margin — %

1 %

(40)

bps













Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 8



$ 11



(27) %

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 2 %

2 %

(60)

bps













Average Vehicles (in whole units) 170,600



163,100



5 %

Vehicle Utilization 72 %

73 %

(60)

bps Transaction Days (in thousands) 11,342



10,935



4 %

Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 44.88



$ 44.90



— %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 995



$ 1,003



(1) %

Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 215



$ 217



(1) %



The Company's International RAC segment revenues were flat year over year, but increased 4% on a constant currency basis. The revenue growth was driven by a 4% increase in Transaction Days reflecting higher demand across all customer segments.

Utilization declined 60-basis points in the fourth quarter year over year as the Company continued to realign its capacity following a soft peak season in the third quarter of 2018.

Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 1% driven by favorable vehicle acquisition prices and improved fleet mix.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was $8 million, down 27% for the fourth quarter, driven by higher interest expense on vehicle debt.

ALL OTHER OPERATIONS SUMMARY

All Other Operations(1) Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Inc/

(Dec)

($ in millions) 2018

2017



Total revenues $ 232



$ 167



39 %

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net $ 181



$ 123



47 %

Direct vehicle operating ("DOE") and selling, general & administrative

("SG&A") expenses $ 20



$ 23



(13) %

DOE and SG&A as a percentage of total revenues 9 %

14 %

(520)

bps Income (loss) before income taxes $ 24



$ 16



50 %















Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) $ 25



$ 21



19 %

Adjusted Pre-tax Margin 11 %

13 %

(180)

bps













Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 22



$ 20



10 %

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 9 %

12 %

(250)

bps













Average Vehicles (in whole units) - Donlen 188,100



197,800



(5) %



All Other Operations is primarily comprised of the Company's Donlen subsidiary that provides integrated vehicle leasing and fleet management solutions in the U.S. and Canada.

The increase in Donlen revenue was primarily due to an increase in the number of units under sales-type leases versus operating leases in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 2017, which also resulted in a corresponding increase in depreciation expense. Average vehicles decreased due to a reduction in non-lease units under maintenance management programs.

(1) Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss), Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are non-GAAP measures. Average Vehicles, Transaction Days, Total RPD, Total RPU and Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month are key metrics. See the accompanying Supplemental Schedules and Definitions for the reconciliations and definitions for each of these non-GAAP measures and key metrics and the reason the Company's management believes that this information is useful to investors.

RESULTS OF THE HERTZ CORPORATION

The GAAP and non-GAAP profitability metrics for Hertz Global's operating subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation ("Hertz"), are materially the same as those for Hertz Global.

EARNINGS WEBCAST INFORMATION

SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial and operating data of Hertz Global. Also included are Supplemental Schedules which are provided to present segment results and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout this earnings release and provides the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and additional purposes for which management uses such measures.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING DATA

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT DATA



Three Months Ended

December 31,

As a

Percentage of

Total Revenues

Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

As a

Percentage of

Total Revenues (In millions, except per share data) 2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017 Total revenues $ 2,294



$ 2,091



100 %

100 %

$ 9,504



$ 8,803



100 %

100 % Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 1,312



1,223



57 %

58 %

5,355



4,958



56 %

56 % Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges, net 670



654



29 %

31 %

2,690



2,798



28 %

32 % Selling, general and administrative 251



221



11 %

11 %

1,017



880



11 %

10 % Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 113



88



5 %

4 %

448



331



5 %

4 % Non-vehicle 72



84



3 %

4 %

291



306



3 %

3 % Total interest expense, net 185



172



8 %

8 %

739



637



8 %

7 % Intangible asset impairments —



—



— %

— %

—



86



— %

1 % Other (income) expense, net (4)



—



— %

— %

(40)



19



— %

— % Total expenses 2,414



2,270



105 %

109 %

9,761



9,378



103 %

107 % Income (loss) before income taxes (120)



(179)



(5) %

(9) %

(257)



(575)



(3) %

(7) % Income tax (provision) benefit 18



795



1 %

38 %

30



902



— %

10 % Net income (loss) (102)



616



(4) %

29 %

(227)



327



(2) %

4 % Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests 1



—



— %

— %

2



—



— %

— % Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ (101)



$ 616



(4) %

29 %

$ (225)



$ 327



(2) %

4 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





























Basic 84



83











84



83









Diluted 84



83











84



83









Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic $ (1.20)



$ 7.42











$ (2.68)



$ 3.94









Diluted $ (1.20)



$ 7.42











$ (2.68)



$ 3.94









































Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss)(a) $ (62)



$ (102)











$ (19)



$ (210)









Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(a) $ (46)



$ (64)











$ (14)



$ (132)









Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(a) $ (0.55)



$ (0.77)











$ (0.17)



$ (1.59)









Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a) $ 49



$ 21











$ 433



$ 267















(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II.

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In millions) As of December 31,

2018

As of December 31,

2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,127



$ 1,072

Total restricted cash 283



432

Revenue earning vehicles, net:





U.S. Rental Car 8,793



7,761

International Rental Car 2,146



2,153

All Other Operations 1,480



1,422

Total revenue earning vehicles, net 12,419



11,336

Total assets 21,382



20,058

Total debt 16,324



14,865

Net Vehicle Debt(a) 11,684



10,079

Net Non-vehicle Debt(a) 3,326



3,402

Total stockholders' equity 1,120



1,520







(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule V.

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2018

2017 Cash flows provided by (used in):





Operating activities $ 2,556



$ 2,394

Investing activities (4,197)



(3,000)

Financing activities 1,561



988

Effect of exchange rate changes (14)



28

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents(a) $ (94)



$ 410









Fleet Growth(b) $ 214



$ 144

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(b) $ 98



$ (336)







(a) Under recent accounting guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, effective January 1, 2018 and applied retrospectively, the changes in total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents are required to be presented in the statement of cash flows. Previously only changes in total cash and cash equivalents were presented in the statement of cash flows. As a result, for the twelve months ended December 30, 2017, the net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents increased by $154 million compared to the amount previously reported. (b) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedules III and IV.

SELECTED UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)



2018

2017





2018

2017



U.S. RAC

























Transaction Days (in thousands) 37,036



34,958



6 %



149,463



140,382



6 %

Total RPD(a) $ 41.88



$ 40.53



3 %



$ 42.67



$ 42.06



1 %

Total RPU Per Month(a) $ 1,038



$ 1,003



3 %



$ 1,049



$ 1,015



3 %

Average Vehicles 498,100



470,800



6 %



506,900



484,700



5 %

Vehicle Utilization(a) 81 %

81 %

10

bps

81 %

79 %

140

bps Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month(a) $ 256



$ 302



(15) %



$ 276



$ 327



(16) %

Percentage of program vehicles at period end 9 %

7 %

200

bps

9 %

7 %

200

bps Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) (in millions)(b) $ 63



$ 7



800 %



$ 262



$ 13



NM































International RAC

























Transaction Days (in thousands) 11,342



10,935



4 %



50,417



50,301



— %

Total RPD(a) $ 44.88



$ 44.90



— %



$ 45.76



$ 44.63



3 %

Total RPU Per Month(a) $ 995



$ 1,003



(1) %



$ 1,066



$ 1,050



2 %

Average Vehicles 170,600



163,100



5 %



180,400



178,100



1 %

Vehicle Utilization(a) 72 %

73 %

(60)

bps

77 %

77 %

(80)

bps Net Depreciation Per Unit Per Month(a) $ 215



$ 217



(1) %



$ 209



$ 202



3 %

Percentage of program vehicles at period end 37 %

34 %

290

bps

37 %

34 %

290

bps Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) (in millions)(b) $ 2



$ 4



(50) %



$ 204



$ 203



— %





























All Other Operations

























Average Vehicles — Donlen 188,100



197,800



(5) %



188,100



204,300



(8) %

Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) (in millions)(b) $ 25



$ 21



19 %



$ 94



$ 80



18 %

NM - Not meaningful





(a) See the accompanying calculations of this key metric in Supplemental Schedule VI. (b) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II.