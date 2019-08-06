Hertz Global Holdings Reports Significant Year-Over-Year Second Quarter Improvement

ESTERO, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) ("Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its second quarter 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018:

Global revenue grew to a record $2.5 billion , up 5%, up 7% on a constant currency basis

, up 5%, up 7% on a constant currency basis U.S. RAC total revenues grew to $1.8 billion , up 10%

, up 10% U.S. RAC Transaction Days up 6%, Total RPD up 3%

U.S. RAC Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 13%

Net income attributable to Hertz Global improved 160%

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA improved 124%

"We delivered record revenues and significant earnings improvement in the second quarter. Our results were achieved through quality top-line growth, productivity improvements and effective fleet management. At the same time, we continued to invest in our business, focusing on new revenue opportunities and a company-wide technology transformation," said Kathryn Marinello, Hertz's chief executive officer. "Through disciplined execution, investments in new revenue opportunities and by aligning ourselves with our customers, we are strategically positioned for future growth."

For the second quarter 2019, total revenues were $2.5 billion, a 5% increase versus the second quarter 2018. Net income attributable to Hertz Global was $38 million, or $0.40 earnings per diluted share, compared to a loss of $63 million, or $0.66 loss per diluted share in the second quarter 2018. Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter 2019 was $71 million, or $0.74 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $16 million, or $0.17 Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share, for the same period last year. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was $207 million, compared to $93 million for the second quarter 2018.

U.S. RENTAL CAR ("U.S. RAC") SUMMARY

U.S. RAC Three Months Ended

June 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2019

2018

Total revenues $ 1,784



$ 1,628



10 %











Adjusted EBITDA $ 156



$ 18



NM

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9 %

1 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 554,794



523,000



6 % Vehicle Utilization 82 %

81 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 41,173



38,747



6 % Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 42.54



$ 41.37



3 % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,052



$ 1,022



3 % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 247



$ 285



(13) %

NM - Not meaningful

Total U.S. RAC revenues grew to $1.8 billion in 2019, a 10% increase versus the second quarter 2018. Transaction days grew 6% driven by higher demand from transportation network company drivers ("TNC") and strong growth in retail and corporate categories. Total RPD and time and mileage pricing both increased 3% in the quarter, primarily driven by favorable pricing in both leisure and business customer segments.

Average vehicles were up 6%, driven by 68% growth in the Company's TNC fleet. Excluding TNC, average vehicles were up 3%, in line with volume. Higher revenue and Vehicle Utilization led to a 3% increase in Total RPU, an important measure of asset efficiency.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month decreased 13% driven by the Company's vehicle acquisition strategy, an increase in the number of vehicle dispositions through its highest-return retail car sales channel, and continued strength in residual values.

Adjusted EBITDA improved $138 million in the second quarter and Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded 760 basis points, driven by higher revenue, lower depreciation and improved productivity.

INTERNATIONAL RENTAL CAR ("INTERNATIONAL RAC") SUMMARY

International RAC Three Months Ended

June 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2019

2018

Total revenues $ 560



$ 589



(5) %











Adjusted EBITDA $ 56



$ 81



(31) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10 %

14 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 186,881



187,300



— % Vehicle Utilization 77 %

78 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 13,125



13,225



(1) % Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 42.97



$ 42.45



1 % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,006



$ 999



1 % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 191



$ 189



1 %























Total International RAC revenues decreased 5% year-over-year and were flat on a constant currency basis. Total RPD was up 1% driven by Europe leisure rentals and volume declined 1% due to market softness in Europe, partially offset by strong business and leisure growth in Asia Pacific.

Adjusted EBITDA was lower year-over-year primarily due to a favorable expense item in the second quarter 2018 that did not repeat in the second quarter 2019.

ALL OTHER OPERATIONS SUMMARY

All Other Operations Three Months Ended

June 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions) 2019

2018

Total revenues $ 167



$ 172



(3) %











Adjusted EBITDA $ 24



$ 21



14 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14 %

12 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) - Donlen 207,704



187,600



11 %

All Other Operations primarily is comprised of the Company's Donlen leasing operations. Strong revenue growth was more than offset by the impact of a change in presentation for certain leased vehicles in the second quarter 2019 versus 2018 which resulted in lower revenue and vehicle depreciation. New accounts and growth in both the leasing and management portfolios drove an 11% increase in Average Vehicles.

RIGHTS OFFERING

In June 2019, the Company announced that on June 26, 2019, it would distribute transferable subscription rights to its shareholders to purchase up to an aggregate of 57,915,055 new shares (the "Rights Offering"). Each subscription right entitled the holder to purchase 0.688285 shares of the Company's common stock at the subscription price of $12.95. During the subscription period, which commenced in the second quarter and concluded on July 11, 2019, the rights were traded on the NYSE under the symbol "HTZ-RT." On July 18, 2019 the Rights Offering was consummated, resulting in the issuance of 57,915,055 shares of common stock. As a result of the timing of the subscription period, the rights generated a dilutive impact to the Company's 2019 basic and diluted earnings per share. The three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018 have been adjusted to reflect the impact of the Rights Offering, and the Company will continue to adjust prior periods for the impact, where necessary.

SEGMENT MEASURE OF PROFITABILITY

Effective during the second quarter 2019, the Company changed its segment measure of profitability for its reportable segments to Adjusted EBITDA. This measure better aligns with the way the Company reviews its overall vehicle rental and leasing business and determines management incentive compensation. Previously, the Company's segment measure of profitability was Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) which included non-vehicle depreciation and amortization, net non-vehicle debt interest and certain other items. For comparability purposes, the Company revised the 2018 segment results in this earnings release to reflect the new segment measure of profitability.

RESULTS OF THE HERTZ CORPORATION

The GAAP and non-GAAP profitability metrics for Hertz Global's operating subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation ("Hertz"), are materially the same as those for Hertz Global.

EARNINGS WEBCAST INFORMATION

Hertz Global's live webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results will be held on August 7, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and can be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com, or by dialing (800) 230-1059 and providing passcode 469574. Investors are encouraged to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will remain available for approximately one year. A telephone replay will be available one hour following the conclusion of the call for one year at (800) 475-6701 with pass code 469574.

The earnings release and related supplemental schedules containing the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures will be available on the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com .

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Hertz Global. Also included are Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout this earnings release and provides the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and additional purposes for which management uses such measures.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this release, and in related comments by the Company's management, include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's liquidity and its possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategies. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts" or similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in these circumstances. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Among other items, such factors could include: levels of travel demand, particularly with respect to airline passenger traffic in the United States and in global markets; the effect of the Company's separation of its vehicle and equipment rental businesses, any failure by Herc Holdings Inc. to comply with the agreements entered into in connection with the separation and the Company's ability to obtain the expected benefits of the separation; significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition in the Company's markets on rental volume and pricing, including on the Company's pricing policies or use of incentives; occurrences that disrupt rental activity during the Company's peak periods; the Company's ability to accurately estimate future levels of rental activity and adjust the number and mix of vehicles used in its rental operations accordingly; increased vehicle costs due to declines in the value of the Company's non-program vehicles; the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and the availability to it of additional or continued sources of financing for its revenue earning vehicles and to refinance its existing indebtedness; the Company's ability to purchase adequate supplies of competitively priced vehicles and risks relating to increases in the cost of the vehicles it purchases; the Company's ability to adequately respond to changes in technology and customer demands; the Company's ability to retain customer loyalty and market share; the Company's recognition of previously deferred tax gains on the disposition of revenue earning vehicles; an increase in the Company's vehicle costs or disruption to its rental activity, particularly during its peak periods, due to safety recalls by the manufacturers of its vehicles; the Company's access to third-party distribution channels and related prices, commission structures and transaction volumes; the Company's ability to execute a business continuity plan; a major disruption in the Company's communication or centralized information networks; a failure to maintain, upgrade and consolidate the Company's information technology networks; financial instability of the manufacturers of the Company's vehicles; any impact on the Company from the actions of its franchisees, dealers and independent contractors; the Company's ability to sustain operations during adverse economic cycles and unfavorable external events (including war, terrorist acts, natural disasters and epidemic disease); shortages of fuel and increases or volatility in fuel costs; the Company's ability to maintain favorable brand recognition and a coordinated branding and portfolio strategy; the Company's ability to maintain an effective employee retention and talent management strategy and resulting changes in personnel and employee relations; costs and risks associated with litigation and investigations; risks related to the Company's indebtedness, including its substantial amount of debt, its ability to incur substantially more debt, the fact that substantially all of its consolidated assets secure certain of its outstanding indebtedness and increases in interest rates or in its borrowing margins; the Company's ability to meet the financial and other covenants contained in its senior credit facilities and letter of credit facility, its outstanding unsecured senior notes, its outstanding senior second priority secured notes and certain asset-backed and asset-based arrangements; changes in accounting principles, or their application or interpretation, and the Company's ability to make accurate estimates and the assumptions underlying the estimates, which could have an effect on operating results; risks associated with operating in many different countries, including the risk of a violation or alleged violation of applicable anticorruption or antibribery laws and the Company's ability to repatriate cash from non-U.S. affiliates without adverse tax consequences; the Company's ability to prevent the misuse or theft of information it possesses, including as a result of cyber security breaches and other security threats; changes in the existing, or the adoption of new laws, regulations, policies or other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations, such as the adoption of new regulations under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, where such actions may affect the Company's operations, the cost thereof or applicable tax rates; risks relating to the Company's deferred tax assets, including the risk of an "ownership change" under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; the Company's exposure to uninsured claims in excess of historical levels; fluctuations in interest rates and commodity prices; the Company's exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in periodic and current reports that the Company files with the SEC.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING DATA

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT DATA



Three Months Ended

June 30,

As a Percentage

of Total Revenues

Six Months Ended

June 30,

As a Percentage

of Total Revenues (In millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Total revenues $ 2,511



$ 2,389



100 %

100 %

$ 4,618



$ 4,452



100 %

100 % Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 1,388



1,349



55 %

56 %

2,655



2,585



57 %

58 % Depreciation of revenue earning

vehicles and lease charges 634



687



25 %

29 %

1,226



1,348



27 %

30 % Selling, general and administrative 258



265



10 %

11 %

490



498



11 %

11 % Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 127



127



5 %

5 %

238



221



5 %

5 % Non-vehicle 72



73



3 %

3 %

144



146



3 %

3 % Total interest expense, net 199



200



8 %

8 %

382



367



8 %

8 % Other (income) expense, net (12)



(26)



— %

(1) %

(31)



(29)



(1) %

(1) % Total expenses 2,467



2,475



98 %

104 %

4,722



4,769



102 %

107 % Income (loss) before income taxes 44



(86)



2 %

(4) %

(104)



(317)



(2) %

(7) % Income tax (provision) benefit (4)



23



— %

1 %

(3)



52



— %

1 % Net income (loss) 40



(63)



2 %

(3) %

(107)



(265)



(2) %

(6) % Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (2)



—



— %

— %

(1)



—



— %

— % Net income (loss) attributable to

Hertz Global $ 38



$ (63)



2 %

(3) %

$ (108)



$ (265)



(2) %

(6) % Weighted average number of shares

outstanding(a):





























Basic 96



96











96



95









Diluted 97



96











96



95









Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic $ 0.40



$ (0.66)











$ (1.13)



$ (2.78)









Diluted $ 0.40



$ (0.66)











$ (1.13)



$ (2.78)









































Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(b) $ 71



$ (16)











$ (12)



$ (148)









Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per

Share(b) $ 0.74



$ (0.17)











$ (0.12)



$ (1.55)









Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(b) $ 207



$ 93











$ 203



$ 33











(a) Basic weighted average shares and weighted average shares used to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 have been adjusted to give effect to the Rights Offering. (b) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II.

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In millions) As of June 30, 2019

As of December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 415



$ 1,127

Total restricted cash and cash equivalents 239



283

Revenue earning vehicles, net:





U.S. Rental Car 11,499



8,793

International Rental Car 3,292



2,146

All Other Operations 1,654



1,480

Total revenue earning vehicles, net 16,445



12,419

Total assets(a) 26,354



21,382

Total debt 19,347



16,324

Net Vehicle Debt(b) 14,762



11,688

Net Non-vehicle Debt(b) 4,042



3,328

Total stockholders' equity 1,070



1,120



(a) On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted new lease guidance under U.S. GAAP and recorded a net cumulative-effect adjustment of $1.5 billion to recognize assets associated with the Company's leases as of that date. (b) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule V.

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2019

2018 Cash flows provided by (used in):





Operating activities $ 1,054



$ 942

Investing activities (4,832)



(4,055)

Financing activities 3,023



2,540

Effect of exchange rate changes (1)



(10)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents $ (756)



$ (583)









Fleet Growth(a) $ (343)



$ 110

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(a) $ (715)



$ (326)



(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedules III and IV.

Supplemental Schedule I HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited









Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (In millions) U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global

U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global Total revenues: $ 1,784



$ 560



$ 167



$ —



$ 2,511



$ 1,628



$ 589



$ 172



$ —



$ 2,389

Expenses:





































Direct vehicle and operating 1,052



330



7



(1)



1,388



1,021



322



8



(2)



1,349

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges 411



106



117



—



634



447



112



128



—



687

Selling, general and administrative 119



55



7



77



258



118



62



9



76



265

Interest expense, net:





































Vehicle 90



24



13



—



127



73



44



10



—



127

Non-vehicle (47)



(1)



(5)



125



72



(35)



—



(4)



112



73

Total interest expense, net 43



23



8



125



199



38



44



6



112



200

Other (income) expense, net (5)



—



—



(7)



(12)



(6)



(1)



—



(19)



(26)

Total expenses 1,620



514



139



194



2,467



1,618



539



151



167



2,475

Income (loss) before income taxes $ 164



$ 46



$ 28



$ (194)



$ 44



$ 10



$ 50



$ 21



$ (167)



$ (86)

Income tax (provision) benefit















(4)



















23

Net income (loss)















$ 40



















$ (63)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















(2)



















—

Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















$ 38



















$ (63)









Supplemental Schedule I (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited









Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (In millions) U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global

U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global Total revenues: $ 3,304



$ 993



$ 321



$ —



$ 4,618



$ 3,054



$ 1,057



$ 341



$ —



$ 4,452

Expenses:





































Direct vehicle and operating 2,028



614



13



—



2,655



1,947



622



17



(1)



2,585

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges 797



203



226



—



1,226



881



214



253



—



1,348

Selling, general and administrative 241



111



14



124



490



220



121



18



139



498

Interest expense, net:





































Vehicle 166



47



25



—



238



137



64



20



—



221

Non-vehicle (92)



(3)



(9)



248



144



(66)



(1)



(7)



220



146

Total interest expense, net 74



44



16



248



382



71



63



13



220



367

Other (income) expense, net (13)



—



—



(18)



(31)



(7)



(1)



—



(21)



(29)

Total expenses 3,127



972



269



354



4,722



3,112



1,019



301



337



4,769

Income (loss) before income taxes $ 177



$ 21



$ 52



$ (354)



$ (104)



$ (58)



$ 38



$ 40



$ (337)



$ (317)

Income tax (provision) benefit















(3)



















52

Net income (loss)















$ (107)



















$ (265)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















(1)



















—

Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















$ (108)



















$ (265)

