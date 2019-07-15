Hertz Global Holdings' Rights Offering Over-Subscribed Based on Preliminary Results

ESTERO, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) ("Hertz Global" or the "Company") today announced the preliminary results of its highly successful, over-subscribed rights offering following the expiration of the subscription period at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 12, 2019 (the "expiration date"). According to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the subscription agent for the rights offering, as of the expiration date, 68,604,395 basic subscription rights were exercised to purchase an aggregate of 47,218,016 shares of common stock and 303,590,241 additional shares of common stock were subscribed for under the over-subscription right, subject to proration. In addition, 20,781,699 basic subscription rights were exercised subject to guaranteed delivery and 70,708,114 additional shares of common stock were subscribed for pursuant to the over-subscription right subject to guaranteed delivery and proration. The shares of common stock were purchased at the subscription price of $12.95 per whole share. The Company expects the subscription agent to distribute the shares of common stock and the proceeds from the rights offering on or about July 18, 2019.

The results of the rights offering, including the allocation of shares to be issued in the rights offering, are preliminary and subject to change pending the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period under the rights offering and finalization of subscription procedures by the subscription agent. Hertz expects to issue a press release on or about July 18, 2019 to announce the final results of the rights offering.

Hertz will receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $750 million from the rights offering and expects to use the proceeds to deleverage its balance sheet by repaying debt obligations.

If a holder did not exercise its subscription rights prior to the expiration date, such rights have expired and are void and have no value, and such holder owns the same number of shares of Hertz common stock as such holder did before the commencement of the rights offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the rights and shares of common stock was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective on June 12, 2019. A prospectus relating to the rights offering was filed with the SEC on June 13, 2019 and is available on the SEC's website.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

Certain statements contained in this release include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include information concerning the rights offering, the Company's liquidity and its possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategies. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts" or similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in these circumstances. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed or furnished to the SEC.

Among other items, such factors could include: the levels of travel demand, particularly with respect to airline passenger traffic in the United States and in global markets; the effect of the Company's separation of its vehicle and equipment rental businesses, any failure by Herc Holdings Inc. to comply with the agreements entered into in connection with the separation and the Company's ability to obtain the expected benefits of the separation; significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition in the Company's markets on rental volume and pricing, including on the Company's pricing policies or use of incentives; occurrences that disrupt rental activity during the Company's peak periods; the Company's ability to accurately estimate future levels of rental activity and adjust the number and mix of vehicles used in its rental operations accordingly; increased vehicle costs due to declines in the value of the Company's non-program vehicles; the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and the availability to it of additional or continued sources of financing for its revenue earning vehicles and to refinance its existing indebtedness; the Company's ability to purchase adequate supplies of competitively priced vehicles and risks relating to increases in the cost of the vehicles it purchases; the Company's ability to adequately respond to changes in technology and customer demands; the Company's ability to retain customer loyalty and market share; the Company's recognition of previously deferred tax gains on the disposition of revenue earning vehicles; an increase in the Company's vehicle costs or disruption to its rental activity, particularly during its peak periods, due to safety recalls by the manufacturers of its vehicles; the Company's access to third-party distribution channels and related prices, commission structures and transaction volumes; the Company's ability to execute a business continuity plan; a major disruption in the Company's communication or centralized information networks; a failure to maintain, upgrade and consolidate the Company's information technology networks; financial instability of the manufacturers of the Company's vehicles; any impact on the Company from the actions of its franchisees, dealers and independent contractors; the Company's ability to sustain operations during adverse economic cycles and unfavorable external events (including war, terrorist acts, natural disasters and epidemic disease); shortages of fuel and increases or volatility in fuel costs; the Company's ability to maintain favorable brand recognition and a coordinated branding and portfolio strategy; the Company's ability to maintain an effective employee retention and talent management strategy and resulting changes in personnel and employee relations; costs and risks associated with litigation and investigations; risks related to the Company's indebtedness, including its substantial amount of debt, its ability to incur substantially more debt, the fact that substantially all of its consolidated assets secure certain of its outstanding indebtedness and increases in interest rates or in its borrowing margins; the Company's ability to meet the financial and other covenants contained in its senior credit facilities and letter of credit facility, its outstanding unsecured senior notes, its outstanding senior second priority secured notes and certain asset-backed and asset-based arrangements; changes in accounting principles, or their application or interpretation, and the Company's ability to make accurate estimates and the assumptions underlying the estimates, which could have an effect on operating results; risks associated with operating in many different countries, including the risk of a violation or alleged violation of applicable anticorruption or antibribery laws and the Company's ability to repatriate cash from non-U.S. affiliates without adverse tax consequences; the Company's ability to prevent the misuse or theft of information it possesses, including as a result of cyber security breaches and other security threats; changes in the existing, or the adoption of new laws, regulations, policies or other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations, such as the adoption of new regulations under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, where such actions may affect the Company's operations, the cost thereof or applicable tax rates; risks relating to the Company's deferred tax assets, including the risk of an "ownership change" under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; the Company's exposure to uninsured claims in excess of historical levels; fluctuations in interest rates and commodity prices; the Company's exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in periodic and current reports that the Company files with the SEC.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the prospectus filed with the SEC relating to the rights offering, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

