Hertz Hawaiian Sweepstakes Offers Once-in-a-Lifetime Hawaiian Adventure

Round-trip, first-class airfare for four to Maui, Hawaii

Seven-day/six-night stay at a five-star resort

Credit toward Hawaiian excursions

$20,000 in spending money

in spending money A luxury car rental from Hertz

Additional entries can be earned by renting with Hertz and signing up for the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® loyalty program.

"We're thrilled to launch the Hertz Hawaiian Sweepstakes and send one lucky winner and three guests to Maui to experience the best the island has to offer," said Jayesh Patel, Hertz Senior Vice President of Brand. "Hertz is committed to providing our customers with premium vehicles, exceptional service and memorable experiences wherever they go. The sweepstakes is yet another opportunity to deliver on our value proposition – at Hertz, we're here to get you there."

Hertz has a long legacy of delivering fast and seamless service and a variety of benefits through its high-quality fleet, exclusive partnerships and award-winning loyalty program. Hertz also supports its customers through every step of their journey with unique travel offerings and resources.

To help travelers make the most of their trips, the Hertz Travel Blog provides useful tips and destination guides, including the best sights along Hawaii's legendary Hana Highway. Additionally, travelers can search and book more than 130,000 personalized tours, excursions, and experiences in thousands of destinations worldwide via Hertz+.

To register to enter the Hertz Hawaiian Sweepstakes and see official rules, visit Hertz.com/Hawaii.

*About the Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The sweepstakes runs from July 1, 2019 until August 31, 2019 and is open to all legal U.S. residents residing in the 48 contiguous U.S. states and District of Columbia who are 21 years and older. Void where prohibited by law. The Hertz Corporation is the sponsor of the sweepstakes. See official rules at Hertz.com/Hawaii.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

SOURCE Hertz

Related Links

http://www.hertz.com

