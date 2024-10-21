Hertz Helps Drive the Vote this Election Day with One Free Rental Day with a Two+ Day Rental

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Oct 21, 2024, 08:00 ET

What:

Today, Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) announced that it is helping citizens in communities across the nation get to the polls with its Free Day on Election Day promotion. Customers will get one day free* when they reserve a car for at least two days and pick up October 21 through November 5 at participating Hertz neighborhood locations.


Why:

"Hertz has thousands of locations in communities across the country and we want to make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote by providing greater access to reliable transportation," said Henry Kuykendall, Hertz Executive Vice President of North America Operations. "Transportation on Election Day can be a challenge for many and we are proud to help people get to and from the polls this year."


Where:

Thousands of Hertz neighborhood locations around the country. Customers must use PC code 211636 when they make a reservation on Hertz.com. Additional terms apply: https://www.hertz.com/us/en/deals-and-offers/featured/enjoy-1-free-day-and-drive-the-vote


Also:

Hertz also announces their holiday rental promotion of up to 35% off rentals when you pay now. View offer.  


* Reserve for at least two days, and pay for one less day at participating neighborhood Hertz locations only. Applies to base rental rate. Taxes, fees and options excluded. Additional terms and exclusions apply. https://www.hertz.com/us/en/deals-and-offers/featured/enjoy-1-free-day-and-drive-the-vote

ABOUT HERTZ
The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

