Hertz Hosted "Her in Hertz" Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women's Choice Award Win

WHAT: On Thursday, March 22, 2018, Hertz hosted the "Her in Hertz" event at its Estero, FL, headquarters in honor of Women's History Month. The event featured influential female business leaders and professionals on a panel moderated by ABC7 Morning Anchor Emily Burris. Hertz's Chief Marketing Officer Jodi Allen gave opening remarks and accepted the company's sixth consecutive Women's Choice Award for America's Most Recommended Car Rental Services.



WHERE: Hertz Corporation (main lobby)

8501 Williams Road

Estero, FL 33928



WHEN: Thursday, March 22, 2018

5:30PM – 7:30PM



WHY: Hertz has a long history of putting women at the forefront in its 100-year history—from the ads featuring strong, professional women in the 1940s and 50s to the executives leading the company today. The event on March 22 enabled Hertz to continue shining a light on the "her" in Hertz, further strengthening the company's relationship with female business travelers through marketing and customer service efforts.



WHO: Jodi Allen , Chief Marketing Officer, Hertz (Opening Remarks)

Emily Burris , Morning Anchor, ABC7 (Emcee/Moderator)

Erika Burk , Vice President, Human Resources, Porsche Cars North America (Panelist)

Delia Passi, Chief Mission Officer, Women's Choice Award / former group publisher of Working Woman and Working Mother magazines (Panelist)

Laura Smith , Vice President, Customer Success - North America, Hertz (Panelist)

Kim Sharan, Founder & CEO, Kim M. Sharan, LLC (Panelist)

About Her in Hertz

Hertz has a long history of putting women at the forefront in its 100-year history—from the ads featuring strong, professional women in the 1940s and 50s to the executives leading the company today. Female business travelers are an important consumer for Hertz, and the company plans to continue finding ways to celebrate them through marketing and customer service efforts in the future. Hertz also has a precious gift in the first three letters of its brand name: "her." Ironically, few car rental companies cater to women business travelers. Women actually account for about 40 percent of Hertz's Gold Plus Rewards membership in the U.S. and 30 percent worldwide. And, while Hertz will also focus on the "him," it's planning to shine an even brighter light on the "her" in Hertz this year, further strengthening the company's relationship with women business travelers.

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

