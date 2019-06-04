Hertz Introduces Greater Flexibility and Freedom with New Vehicle Subscription Service

"Hertz My Car enables customers to choose vehicles that best match their needs and offers freedom and flexibility from vehicle ownership and maintenance costs, which is especially appealing to those seeking alternatives to owning or leasing a car," said Jayesh Patel, Hertz Senior Vice President of Brand. "Atlanta and Austin are prime testing grounds with diverse and progressive communities and we look forward to combining the insights we gain there with our fleet management and service expertise to expand Hertz My Car leveraging our extensive network of more than 3,500 Hertz locations nationwide."

Consumer preferences toward vehicle ownership and leasing are shifting. According to a survey by Cox Automotive, nearly 40 percent of those surveyed said that while access to transportation is necessary, owning a vehicle is not. For urban respondents, 57 percent said private vehicle ownership is not necessary to get from point A to point B.

For consumers interested in vehicle subscription, Hertz My Car provides a hassle-free, all-inclusive solution that gives customers access to a wide variety of vehicles that fit their budget and needs, and with no long-term commitments.

How Hertz My Car Works

Subscribers to Hertz My Car have the flexibility to choose from two subscription tiers. Tier One, at $999* includes full-size sedans, small SUVs and trucks, while Tier Two offers luxury sedans, regular SUVs and large trucks for $1,399*. Customers can exchange their vehicle twice a month to another make or model within the tier so they always have the vehicle that best fits their needs. The all-inclusive monthly subscription covers vehicle maintenance, roadside assistance, vehicle damage and limited liability protection.

"As we see consumer transportation needs change, it's an exciting time to further evolve our products and services to deliver on our value proposition – at Hertz, we're here to get you there," said Patel. "We feel well positioned to lead in vehicle subscription services. We've seen growth in our longer-term rentals in recent years which we believe is one of several positive indicators the time is right for this service. We also have a strong and consistent focus on enhancing our customers' experience including recent innovations such as our redesigned mobile app and Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR that gets customers on the road faster than before."

Innovative and Evolving Mobility Solutions

Hertz My Car is part of Hertz's continued commitment to meet consumers' unique and individual transportation needs with a wide variety of innovative transportation solutions domestically and globally. Hertz My Car is Hertz's first subscription service in the U.S. that builds on its multi-month rental program. The company also provides ride-hailing rental programs, corporate rental and vehicle leasing programs, and sells used vehicles through Hertz Car Sales and Hertz Rent2Buy. Hertz also recently launched a weekend vehicle subscription program in Italy – My Hertz Weekend and provides chauffer services and the touchless, hourly car rental program Hertz 24/7 in select international markets.

For more information about Hertz My Car, visit www.hertz.com/hertzmycar.

*Taxes excluded. Upon subscription approval, there is a one-time enrollment fee of $250. Terms & conditions apply.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

SOURCE The Hertz Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hertz.com

