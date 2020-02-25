Hertz is First Car Rental Company Named by Ethisphere as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies

"It's an honor for Hertz to be named one of the most ethical companies in the world and to be the first in our industry to earn such recognition" said Kathryn Marinello, Hertz President and CEO. "We have a robust Compliance team dedicated to educating employees and making sure integrity and compliance are the foundation of our business. It touches everything we do, from our written policies to our relationships with our suppliers and being a first responder on vehicle recalls for the safety of our customers."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the assessment includes more than 200 questions on culture; environmental and social practices; ethics and compliance activities; governance; diversity; and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

"Hertz is among a select group of companies that infuse integrity into every area of their business," said Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer. "The company has a long legacy of being a leader in its industry while also working to advance a culture of compliance. Congratulations to everyone at Hertz on being named as one of the most ethical companies in the world."

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is one of the largest car rental companies in the world consisting of Hertz – the flagship brand, which is currently rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power® – as well as the Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly rental companies. Named by Ethisphere® as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies of 2020, the company operates over 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations in 150 countries.

The Hertz Corporation also owns fleet management leader Donlen and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership

