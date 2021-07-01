Hertz Launches Exclusive Loyalty Offers to Make Renting More Rewarding

"With U.S. travel coming back strong, we're thrilled to welcome new Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members into the program by automatically upgrading them to Five Star elite status, which is one of the most unique and exclusive loyalty offers we've ever had," said Laura Smith, Hertz Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience. "We also want to thank our existing members for their loyalty by giving them the opportunity to earn points twice as fast when they rent at the airport or at one of our thousands of Hertz neighborhood locations."

Hertz Gold Plus Rewards is free to join and members receive benefits that make renting a car faster, easier and more rewarding. Members can skip the counter at more than 50 airports worldwide and earn exclusive benefits, points toward free rentals, vehicle upgrades and more. Customers who sign up on or after July 1, will be automatically upgraded to Five Star elite status, which includes:

More Points: Faster path to rewards with a 25%-point bonus multiplier

More Upgrades: Five Star members receive vehicle upgrades as available

More Choices: Members can choose from a wider selection of vehicles within the Five Star section at Hertz Ultimate Choice locations

Customers who join Hertz Gold Plus Rewards during the promotional period (July 1 to December 24, 2021) and complete three qualifying rentals by the end of 2021 will retain Five Star elite status until the end of 2022. To participate in the double points promotion, Gold Plus Rewards members simply need to reserve a vehicle directly on Hertz.com as a member with promotional code 210520 and complete a qualifying rental from July 1 to September 30, 2021. Offers cannot be combined and additional terms may apply.

To sign up for Hertz Gold Plus Rewards and to learn more, visit Hertz.com/join.

About Hertz

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world and currently ranked #1 for Rental Car Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Hertz app, and more. To learn more or to reserve a vehicle at an airport or a convenient neighborhood Hertz location, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands.

